Of all the industries in Utah and throughout the country that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, few have been hit as hard as the sheep and lamb industry.
According to the American Sheep Industry Association, restaurants cutting back services and reductions of wool and sheepskin processing markets during the pandemic have resulted in economic uncertainty for sheep ranchers in the United States.
“The loss of the food service market due to the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating to the American lamb industry,” an April 8 report from the American Sheep Industry Association said.
The report stated that the “loss of meat sales from COVID-19 forced the industry’s second largest lamb processing company to file Chapter 11 bankruptcy on March 19, 2020,” and that “all other American lamb companies (have) report(ed) weakening sales to their food service customers and distributors in response to government orders to close dine-in food service, and as a result, have reduced or suspended operations.”
Unlike the beef and pork sectors, lamb processors and distributors “cannot as easily shift product from food service to retail,” the report said, continuing that “it is estimated that the American sheep and lamb industry will experience an estimated 25% loss in consumer demand.”
The pandemic has also impacted the American wool and sheepskin market, which, according to the report, was “already suffering major losses from prior trade disruptions with China” that caused exports on wool and sheepskin to decline in value by 88% and 76%, respectively.
“As a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, wool and sheepskin sales in both the U.S. and internationally have plummeted,” the American Sheep Industry Association report said.
These impacts on sheep ranchers are a particularly big deal for Utah, which rates fifth in the nation for lamb and wool production, said Sierra Nelson, executive director of the Utah Wool Growers Association.
“Sheep ranchers are a critical piece of the Utah economy,” Nelson said in an emailed statement. “What sheep ranchers contribute in farmgate sales is only the beginning of their input to the economy. They also employ truckers, farmers, feed store workers, vets, dentist(s), electricians and doctors.”
According to Nelson, Utah produced 2.3 million pounds of wool and 230,000 lambs for market in 2018, which brought in $4.1 million and $53.8 million, respectively.
Part of the issue, Nelson said, is that sheep ranchers are only paid twice a year: once in the spring for wool and once in the fall for lamb sales.
“The wool market is at a standstill with zero sales reported on the market,” said Nelson. “There will be no paycheck for wool this spring.”
Matt Jarvis, owner of Jarvis Sheep Company in Palmyra, said his ranch, which sells breeding stock rams to other ranches and farms, has yet to be impacted by the pandemic.
“We will be, though, when we start selling,” Jarvis said in an interview on Friday, adding that he planned to begin selling toward the end of May.
Jarvis said he was “definitely worried” about the short- and long-term effects the pandemic would have on his ability to sell breeding stock.
“It’ll have a devastating impact,” the Utah County rancher said. “Because a lot of them won’t have the money to buy the rams with.”
Jarvis added that “sheepmen haven’t been making a lot of money anyway” and were struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It (the pandemic) could totally break a lot of these outfits that’s been around 100 years or more,” Jarvis said.
The Utah Farm Bureau Federation launched the “Farmers Feeding Utah” initiative on Thursday in an effort to help struggling ranchers and farmers get food to consumers.
By visiting the website http://farmersfeedingutah.org, Utahns can purchase meals directly from farms and ranches in order “to get money to farmers and ranchers for their product and get that product to people that are hungry throughout our state,” Utah Farm Bureau Federation President Ron Gibson said at a Thursday press conference.
“We know that farmers and ranchers aren’t the only people in this state or in this country that have been challenged by this virus and this terrible pandemic,” said Gibson. “We know that families all across the state and all across the country are in need of help.”
The “Utah-sourced” meals being offered through the Farmers Feeding Utah initiative include one individual meal for $5, a family meal for $25, meals for two families for $50 or meals for four families for $100.