Government structure matters. As Utah County has continued to grow, the current three-member commission form of our county government, with its consolidation of both executive and legislative powers, has long been problematic — especially in light of our large, fast-growing county.
Something needs to change.
Last week, Utah County’s commission was on the verge of placing a measure on November’s ballot to allow a change in the form of county government. If passed, Utah County’s three-member full-time commission, which possesses both legislative and executive powers, would change to a full-time mayor with executive powers and seven part-time council members with legislative powers. Five of the council members would represent geographic districts and two would represent the county at-large.
This change was recommended following months of input, study, and citizen participation by the county-created Good Governance Advisory Board. Although board members began the process with various opinions on what form of government should be adopted, by the end of the process, three principle recommendations were clear.
- Our current form of government must change
- At our population and with our projected growth, legislative and executive powers must be separated
- Regional representation is essential.
The principle of separation of powers has been the hallmark of American government since the early days our nation’s founding. Separating powers provides better accountability, transparency and checks and balances than consolidation of powers. In short, the purpose of separating powers is to prevent tyranny. It is among the most conservative and basic methods for preserving liberty.
In a disappointing move, five Utah County residents (including Commissioner Bill Lee) filed a petition to expand the current full-time commission to five part-time members. This action prevents the commission from putting forward the GGAB proposal to the citizens for an up or down vote until at least 2020. Furthermore, the proposed change written into the petition ignores one of the key recommendations of the — separation of powers.
As representatives and senators representing Utah County in the State Legislature, the good work and recommendations of the GGAB have not gone unnoticed. In our role as legislators, we are tasked with supervising the political subdivisions of the state — including counties. We are not content to abdicate our constitutional role. To that end, we will seek to pass legislation containing the following principles.
Separation of powers: Counties in excess of 500,000 people (Utah County and Salt Lake County) will be required to immediately adopt a form of government that includes a complete separation of the legislative and executive functions. Any form of government that does not include such a separation of powers will no longer be an option for such a county.
Districts: Counties in excess of 500,000 people will be allowed to choose a form of government where most or all of the elected officials represent geographic districts.
While not always feasible or practical in our smaller counties, the above principles are both feasible and necessary for larger counties. Utah County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation, projected to add more than 1 million residents and surpass Salt Lake County in total population by 2065.
We need a government structure that can keep up, implement good policy and be accountable to the people far better than our county government can under the current system. Furthermore, we call for the petitioners to withdraw their petition and allow the vote to place the GGAB recommendation on the ballot in 2020.
Advocacy for the separation of powers is not new. Founding father James Madison, then a member of the Continental Congress, wrote the Federalist Papers as editorials to encourage the adoption of our Constitution and its separation of powers. As legislators of Utah County, we unite to champion the immediate implementation of the tried and true constitutional principle of separation of powers within Utah County’s form of government.
Representatives:
Adam Robertson
Brad Daw
Brady Brammer
Cory Maloy
Francis Gibson
Jefferson Moss
Jon Hawkins
Kay Christofferson
Keven Stratton
Marsha Judkins
Mike McKell
Norm Thurston
Val Peterson
Senators:
Curt Bramble
Dan Hemmert
Deidre Henderson
Jacob Anderegg
Keith Grover