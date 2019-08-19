Gavin Baxter dunk
BYU's Gavin Baxter soars for a dunk on Monday as the Cougars routed BC Silute 92-64 in Italy. 

 BYU Courtesy Photo

FLORENCE, Italy – BYU men’s basketball opened its tour of Italy on Monday with a 92-64 victory over BC Silute, a Lithuanian professional team.

Senior guard TJ Haws led BYU with a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists. Haws hit 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added two steals. Yoeli Childs (16 points), Jake Toolson (13 points) and Zac Seljaas (12 points) also scored in double figures. Toolson grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds while Childs and Gavin Baxter added eight apiece.

The Cougars led 51-32 at the half, shot 46.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded BC Silute 50-27. BYU also assisted on 31 of its 35 made field goals.

On Tuesday, the Cougars play their second of four games when they face LCC International from Lithuania at Arena Altero Feilici in Rome. The game is scheduled to tip at 8 p.m. in Italy (12 p.m. MT).

Darnell Dickson, who has been covering sports in Utah since 1989 (with a detour to Nebraska for three years somewhere in there), is currently the BYU football columnist and BYU men’s basketball beat writer.

