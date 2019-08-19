FLORENCE, Italy – BYU men’s basketball opened its tour of Italy on Monday with a 92-64 victory over BC Silute, a Lithuanian professional team.
Senior guard TJ Haws led BYU with a double-double of 23 points and 10 assists. Haws hit 7 of 10 from the field and 5 of 8 from 3-point range and added two steals. Yoeli Childs (16 points), Jake Toolson (13 points) and Zac Seljaas (12 points) also scored in double figures. Toolson grabbed a team-best 10 rebounds while Childs and Gavin Baxter added eight apiece.
The Cougars led 51-32 at the half, shot 46.1 percent from the field and out-rebounded BC Silute 50-27. BYU also assisted on 31 of its 35 made field goals.
On Tuesday, the Cougars play their second of four games when they face LCC International from Lithuania at Arena Altero Feilici in Rome. The game is scheduled to tip at 8 p.m. in Italy (12 p.m. MT).