The BYU men's basketball team just got better in the backcourt with one of the most versatile guards in the country.
On Wednesday former Illinois and Milwaukee standout Te'Jon Lucas chose the Cougars over Utah, Nevada, DePaul and New Mexico State. Lucas entered the transfer portal this month and will be have one year to play what will be a sixth year of eligibility.
“I love the success and the plan coach has for me,” Lucas told Vanquish the Foe. “I’m excited to get to work for BYU and help win a WCC championship and deep run in the tournament.”
110% Committed #GodsPlan🙏🏽 #GoCougs 💙
Lucas played two years at Illinois and started 34 games for the Illini before transferring to Milwaukee. Last season, the 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game while shooting 39% from the field and 28% from the 3-point line.
Lucas was 21st in the country in assist rate in 2020-21.
BYU starting guard Brandon Averette – who transferred to BYU from Utah Valley last season – has decided to turn pro. Alex Barcello, who started alongside Averette and led the Cougars in scoring, hasn't announced his intentions yet but a backcourt of Barcello and Lucas would be intriguing. Both are point guards who can score and create.
Lucas was a third team All-Horizon League selection for Milwaukee, which finished 10-12 overall and 7-10 in conference play. While Lucas has skills in ball handling and passing, his shooting numbers are low and that's an area when BYU's Mark Pope and his coaching staff have shown the ability to help players improve.
Lucas is a former three-star recruit originally from Milwaukee, where he starred at Washington Information Technology High School.