Football is a game that can teach lessons that help boys grow into men.
But life can do that as well, although sometimes it means going through rough times.
The highlight of the first day of BYU football’s 2020 spring camp didn’t come on the field during the practice held at the Indoor Practice Field on Monday.
No, it came when junior wide receiver Neil Pau’u stood tall and talked about his journey, one that included being arrested and charged with driving under the influence in June of 2019, sitting out the 2019 season and finally making it back to be part of the team.
“It’s been for sure tough and lonely,” Pau’u said. “I’ve tried to figure out some things but I think it’s been probably been the biggest learning experience for me overall. Being outside of football, it’s been trying to figure out what I want to do after and with God and spiritual relationships. There have been a bunch of things, which has been super, super-good for me.”
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake lauded Pau’u for his efforts to get back to being a full-fledged member of the Cougar squad and learn from his mistakes.
“I’m really proud of him,” Sitake said. “He’s done some really good things. There is obviously still some work to go. I know athletically he wants to accomplish a lot of different things. I’m just really proud of the things he’s done in this past year and really excited that he can get back on the field and contribute to this team. I’ve been really proud of the steps he has made to help out, to be more educated and then to share his experience with others.”
Pau’u wasn’t able to dress or participate in the first day of camp as he gets an insurance issue taken care of but hopes to have that settled before practice on Tuesday.
He said there were times during the past nine months that were tough but he had a lot of help to get through them.
“You have to grow up, probably faster than you want to,” Pau’u said. “You learn a lot about yourself. You have the strength of family and friends. First and foremost, I want to thank everyone who has been there during the process. I want to thank the flag football team I joined, the basketball guys I played with on Mondays and Thursdays, the football guys on the team and especially my parents and my siblings. I want to thank them for sticking with me and telling me to press forward.”
One individual that he called his “rock” was his older brother, former BYU linebacker Butch Pau’u.
“We grew up together and fought together,” Neil Pau’u said. “Whenever I needed something, whether it was clarity or some moral support, I went to him about everything. I’m thankful for him.”
Cougar wide receivers coach Fesi Sitake said it was quite the process to see Pau’u go through the dark times and emerge as a stronger individual.
“I’m really excited for him,” Fesi Sitake said. “He’s been working so hard. It’s obvious he’s learned a lot and has grown during this time off. I’ve seen the work he’s put in during the offseason behind closed doors when no one is looking. I think he’s got this hunger, this drive that will put him at a really high level of play.”
Fesi Sitake said he’s talked a lot with Neil Pau’u and recalled when the Cougar junior realized he had to be accountable.
“He started taking ownership of everything,” Fesi Sitake said. “He wasn’t playing the victim card. It was just him taking ownership of this and looking at it as an opportunity to learn and grow. Once he flipped a switch and decided he was going to climb out of this hole, his drive really started showing up.”
At this point, Neil Pau’u isn’t worried about playing time or exactly what his role will be with the Cougars in the fall.
“I’m just excited to be back,” Neil Pau’u said. “There is going to be a lot of learning for me. I know what I can do. I want to put that forward and show the coaches they can trust me.”
While his athletic ability will likely have an impact on the field, his maturity and ability to relate with others who are struggling might be just as valuable. BYU junior linebacker Chaz Ah You was recently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and Neil Pau’u said he has talked to his teammate as well as others dealing with similar situations.
“Chaz wasn’t the first person who hit me up,” Neil Pau’u said. “There have been friends from back home and friends I’ve made out here have talked to me about their own situations with DUIs. It’s been cool to be able to relate, not just with the process but then with the learning pains that go with it. If they are serious about overcoming it, it’s been super-cool to find certain people who have been able to overcome it.”
Kalani Sitake said Ah You will go through a similar process to what Pau’u went through.
“He’s here and he’s part of the team but he’s not going to be participating in spring,” Kalani Sitake said. “He’s got to go through a process. That’s probably the most I can say at this point. We love him and will support him as much as we can.”
He explained that the focus is on helping the young men who are dealing with the consequences of their actions.
“Football is not the most important thing at this moment,” Kalani Sitake said. “It’s about helping the young men find their goals and get back on track with where their families want them to be. We talk about our standards and expectations when it comes to recruiting and we are upfront with recruits. Consequences are part of the deal but when guys are doing well you praise them as much as you can.”
Fesi Sitake said it can be a tough balance as a coach to know how to treat an athlete who makes a mistake — but it can also be immensely rewarding.
“Redemption stories are some of the best stories you can witness as a coach,” Fesi Sitake said. “Some of the greatest treasure you find are in those people who struggle the most if they can break out of it. There are coaches who struggle with giving guys chances. There are coaches who give guys way too many chances. I always put the father cap and think of my own kids. They need to be held accountable and they need to feel the pain, but you also need them to feel loved and that there is light at the end of the tunnel.”