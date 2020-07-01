Nobody knows what college football will look like this fall, but most programs are forging ahead as if the season will go off as scheduled.
That means BYU’s opener at Utah just a few months away (Sept. 3 in Salt Lake City). College football programs across the country have been taking the first steps toward beginning fall camp sometime in late July or early August. This will just serve as a quick update to each of BYU’s 12 opponents scheduled for the 2020 season.
Michigan StateHead coach: Mel Tucker (1st season)
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 12 in Provo
Overall series: BYU won the only previous meeting in 2016 (31-14) in East Lansing.
Top players: So. RB Elijah Collins, Sr. LB Antjuan Simmons, Sr. C Matt Allen
Tucker, the former Colorado head coach, will try to lift Michigan State out of mediocrity that produced back-to-back 7-6 seasons. The Spartans have struggled against Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State (1-5) and need some of those kinds of wins to show progress. Tucker, who began his coaching career as a grad assistant at MSU in 1997 and spent ten years as an assistant in the NFL, was 5-7 in 2019 in his only season at Colorado.
Pound your chest: Michigan State finished 18th in the country in total defense in 2019, which could be considered a down year at a school known for the defensive side of the ball. The tackle position is loaded with Jacub Panasiuk, Drew Beesley and 6-4, 338-pound senior Naquan Jones. Leading tackler Simmons (90 tackles) should have a banner year.
Needs work: The Spartans are looking for a quarterback to run the new system offensive coordinator Jay Johnson brought over from Colorado. Junior Rocky Lombardi has attempted just 21 passes during his first two years and he’ll get competition from sophomore Theo Day and redshirt freshman Payton Thorne.
In the news: Five Michigan State athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 since the players were allowed back on campus for voluntary workouts early in June. The school tested football players, men’s and women’s basketball players and volleyball players in its two rounds of testing on campus. MSU tested 114 athletes last week.