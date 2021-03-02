“Never give up!”
That motto for athletics and life served the American Fork well when they rallied to beat Bingham 55-54 on their home court to advance to the semifinals of the 6A boys basketball tourney to face the winner of the Westlake-Lone Peak quarterfinal.
With 4.6 seconds remaining and trailing 54-53, things looked bleak for the Cavemen.
But their shortest player Evan Young took the pass just pass half court and penetrated through the Bingham defense. But his layup with just one second left rolled out but then American Fork’s tallest player Jaxon Kohler tipped it in just before the buzzer sounded sending American Fork to the 6A semifinals with a 55-54 win.
“It feels great,” Kohler said. “I just tipped it and it went in.”
There was no social distancing as Cavemen students, players and coaches stormed the court and celebrated with Kohler.
“That was unbelievable,” said American Fork head coach Ryan Cuff. “What a game!”
It wasn’t just the final seconds that the Cavemen had to overcome as with three minutes in the final quarter, American Fork trailed 53-47. It seemed like the sparkling play of Miner guard Justis Reiser was going to send Bingham to the next level as his beyond-the-arc left-handed shot gave Bingham the 51-47 lead with just over three minutes remaining. And a lay-in hoop by Devin Carlson then made it 53-47.
But that’s when the American Fork heroics started as Young, who tallied 16 points on the night, started driving to the basket. He started to draw fouls which stopped the clock. And he and Kohler were able to convert on four foul shots to help the Cavemen get closer while the Miners were missing their tries from the charity stripe.
With 9.7 seconds left Young pulled the Cavemen within a point with two free throws as he drove the lane and was fouled. Bingham struggled to inbound the ball and a scramble ensued in the corner of the court right in front of the American Fork bench.
It appeared a foul was called on American Fork but instead it was ruled that Bingham used a timeout as their head coach Travis Ohrn sprinted from his bench down the sideline to call timeout.
Then with 4.6 seconds left American Fork fouled on the in-bound pass sending Bingham to the line again. But the Miners missed their chance to extend the lead and American Fork called timeout to set up the final climactic moment.
Things were never ever easy for the fourth-seeded Cavemen.
After a slow start American Fork started to come to life in the latter part of the second quarter. Trailing by as much as seven points, the Cavemen began to chip away at the Miner lead and then went on a 10-2 run at the end of the half to take a 27-26 lead into the locker room.
Sophomore Ashton Wallace had the big 3-point shot at the buzzer that banked in to give AF the lead. This basket might have suggested that more drama in this game lay ahead.
Also coming to life in the second quarter was Reener who had both an inside basket and a trey to put up five points in the big run. Jaxon Kohler had two free throws that tied up the game 24-24 before Bingham went ahead.
But the Miners left too much time on the clock and Wallace made them pay to give the Cavemen important momentum going into the second half.
Bingham did take a 36-35 lead early in the third quarter but back-to-back 3-pointers by Reener and Evan Young surged American Fork out to a 41-36 lead as Bingham took a timeout with 1:25 left in the quarter. But the Miners scored two buckets in the final stretches to make it a one-point contest going into the final stanza. Then it appeared Bingham might just pull this out but a determined effort by the Cavemen sent the Miners home disappointed.