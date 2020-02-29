Serbia passes law in response to hundreds of missing babies
BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian lawmakers on Saturday approved a long-awaited law that aims to shed light on the fate of hundreds of children whose parents fear might have been stolen from birth clinics throughout the Balkan country.
The bill passed on a 136-0 vote in the 250-member assembly. Two lawmakers abstained. The high number of absent lawmakers was unrelated to the bill, but an ongoing boycott of parliament sessions by opposition parties and other reasons.
The law resulted from a 2013 European Court of Human Rights ruling which obliged Serbia to create a mechanism for providing answers to parents seeking information about their children.
The chilling scandal first erupted years ago when parents went public with suspicions their babies hadn’t been stillborn or died at birth as they were told but had been kidnapped as part of an organized criminal scheme.
Most of the parents were unable to obtain proper medical documentation about their children’s deaths or trace where the newborns were buried. Some families were told documents were destroyed in floods or fires.
British leader Boris Johnson, girlfriend expecting baby
LONDON (AP) — The patter of tiny feet is coming to Downing Street.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed Saturday that he and his girlfriend, Carrie Symonds, are engaged to be married and expecting a baby in the early summer.
A wedding date wasn’t announced.
Johnson, 55, and Symonds, 31, made history as the first unmarried couple to openly live together at the British prime minister’s official London residence when they moved in last year.
Symonds, a conservationist and former communications chief for the Conservative Party, which Johnson now leads, was romantically linked to Johnson when Theresa May still served as prime minister.
Symonds said in an Instagram post she felt “incredibly blessed”.
She said she and Johnson got engaged at the end of last year “and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.”
Anger flares anew over France’s divisive pension reforms
PARIS (AP) — France’s government invoked a sparingly used special power Saturday to push contested pension reforms though parliament without a vote by furious opposition lawmakers.
Prime Minister Edouard Philippe’s surprise announcement that he was cutting short debate in the National Assembly was the latest twist in the difficult birth of the pension shake-up that has sparked sustained protests and weeks of crippling strikes.
The constitutional power Philippe invoked to force the pension bill through the assembly without a vote previously had been used fewer than 100 times since modern France was founded in 1958. The government has become increasingly frustrated with the slow progress of the bill, held up by thousands of opposition amendments.
Philippe told parliament he was invoking the power “not to end debate but to end this episode of non-debate.” He said he got approval to do so during a special Cabinet meeting Saturday that focused on France’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The decision provoked howls of disapproval from opposition lawmakers. Some accused Philippe of trying to sneak the divisive pension reform through while public attention is focused on the virus. coronavirus crisis.
Socialist hardliner aims gun on Guaidó march in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Socialist hardliners in Venezuela opened fire during a march headed by Juan Guaidó, injuring a 16-year-old demonstrator and adding to tensions in the country as the opposition leader seeks to revive his campaign to oust Nicolás Maduro.
A photo of the confrontation provided exclusively to The Associated Press shows a masked man brandishing a pistol pointed toward a group of opposition activists, including Guaidó, who can be seen staring down the unidentified man.
The confusing incident Saturday in the central city of Barquisimeto is believed to be the first time pro-government vigilantes known as colectivos have aimed a weapon at Guaidó, who the U.S. and more than 50 other countries recognize as Venezuela’s rightful leader following Maduro’s re-election in 2018 in a race the opposition says was marred by irregularities.
The city’s former mayor and opposition activist Alfredo Ramos said the marchers led by Guaidó were “ambushed”by about 200 colectivo members and government security forces loyal to Maduro.
Ramos said worse bloodshed was avoided because the unidentified man did not open fire at that moment.
But later, as the crowd swelled, a 16-year-old demonstrator was shot in the leg and several others were roughed up as the colectivos harassed participants.
Malaysia’s Mahathir loses bid to return as prime minister
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s king on Saturday appointed seasoned politician Muhyiddin Yassin as the country’s new leader, trumping Mahathir Mohamad’s bid to return to power after a week of political turmoil that followed his resignation as prime minister.
But hours later, Mahathir challenged Muhyiddin’s appointment. He named 114 lawmakers that support his bid for a comeback as prime minister for a third time, surpassing the 112 votes needed for a simple majority.
The appointment of Muhyiddin, who heads Mahathir’s Bersatu party, will ironically bring back to power the United Malays National Organization, which was ousted by Mahathir’s alliance in a historic vote in May 2018. It also has stoked fears of rising Islamization with the inclusion of a fundamentalist Islamic party.
Bersatu pulled out of the ruling alliance this week, leading to the government’s collapse. Mahathir quit to object to Bersatu’s plan to work with UMNO. Several UMNO leaders, including disgraced ex-Prime Minister Najib Razak, are on trial on corruption charges.
Mahathir, 94, had struck a deal early Saturday to work with his former Alliance of Hope led by rival Anwar Ibrahim to thwart Muhyiddin’s plan and appeared to be on the verge of a victory as more lawmakers rejoined his camp.