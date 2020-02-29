Lighting up holiday from Pagan past

People watch a sculpture of a bridge burning at the Maslenitsa (Shrovetide) festival at the Nikola-Lenivets art park in Nikola-Lenivets village, about 125 miles south-west of Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. Maslenitsa is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to the pagan times.