‘PBS Masterpiece debuts a four-part miniseries “Flesh and Blood” this month. This show runs through the month with four 47-minute episodes. It will capture the attention of viewers from the very beginning.
The show begins with a tragedy and looks back at the people surrounding this event while the police, along with the viewers, piece together what happened. It pops back and forth between the police interviews with various people and their lives leading up to the event.
Francesca Annis stars as Vivien, a 69-year-old widow with three adult children. Helen (Claudie Blakley), Jake (Russell Tovey) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) also star. Viv’s husband has been deceased for 18 months and she wants to get on with her life, to the chagrin of her children.
Viv has fallen in love with Mark (Stephen Rea), a retired surgeon. Unfortunately her children are not happy about this new relationship and even more distrustful of Mark. Is he a gold-digger or does he really love her?
While the relationship between Mark and Viv grows, viewers see that the lives of the three kids are tangled in secrets and falling apart. Helen is a hard-working tough woman who neglects her daughter and husband. And she is having problems with a former employee. Jake is estranged from his wife but still gets to spend time with his two children. He is trying to make amends for his drinking and gambling that got his family into deep debt. He also has a sugar-mommy who keeps his income steady while he provides her with special attention. And Natalie is in a five-year affair with her married boss.
Viv’s next-door neighbor Mary (Imelda Staunton) has been more like a family member than a friend. She is a bit of a snoop and pushes herself into the lives of her neighbors.
While the lives and interactions of all of these people unravel on the screen, there is still the tragic event looming on the horizon. What happened and to whom? This is not revealed until the final episode.
At this time a second season has not been announced, howeve,r it is almost a sure thing. The last scene of the fourth episode leaves viewers with more questions and a new storyline that could be continued in another season.