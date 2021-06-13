She’s back and just as spunky as ever.
Peregrine Fisher (Geraldine Hakewill), the niece of Phryne Fisher (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) is mod, swinging, and full of spirit as she and her friends and fellow adventurers manage to find themselves in the midst of murders.
The year 1964 was a swinging time, and in Melbourne Peregrine displays all the mod styles and attitudes of the age. The costumes are bright and representative of the rocking and rolling '60s. The hairstyles and architecture, along with the fun fashions, take viewers back in time with flair. It was a time of freedom and high hopes, and everything reflected those emotions. The changing times are not only reflected in the visuals, but in the attitudes as well.
Peregrine and her boyfriend Detective James Steed (Joel Jackson) are a great couple when they are solving crimes. And their personal relationship evolves with time.
There are four fun-filled episodes in the season. In the opening episode, Peregrine’s architect is found dead in his sauna and she, along with the gang, uncover what really happened.
Then she is off to uncover how and why an aspiring hostess was murdered. Then James returns to his country roots and has some “You can’t go home again” moments, or maybe “You can go home again”?
Finally, the season ends with a murder at the Melbourne Kennel Club Championship Dog Show. This unleashes some interesting clues, pun intended.
While watching these episodes, viewers get a true flavor of the 1960s. And those who lived through the years will undoubtedly recognize dresses, patterns and hairstyles, not to mention the mod makeup, that set the tone of the decade. It’s fun to relive those days. They were not that long ago but today feel like a lifetime ago. Peregrine is a feisty yet lovable character and a joy to watch. And as she zips around in her Austin-Healey, her smile and lust for life is infectious. Hopefully she will return for another season in the future.
In the original series, “Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries,” (2012-2015) Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) brought the style and flair of the 1920s to the screen. Now her niece does the same for the 1960s. Catherine McClements, Louisa Mignone, Toby Truslove and Greg Stone return for season two.
“Miss Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries” is airing on Acorn TV. This is a blast-from-the-past, or possibly a blast to the past. It’s clever, spirited, and definitely mod!