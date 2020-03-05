If you love British crime dramas, perhaps “Rosemary and Thyme” is for you. It’s a fun series starring Felicity Kendall and Pam Ferris as a pair of gardening professionals who always seem to find themselves in the middle of a murder or two.
Rosemary Boxer (Kendall) is a professional horticulturist. When she meets Laura Thyme (Ferris), Laura has just been dumped by her husband and is at odds as to what to do with herself. As a former police officer, she knows how to handle herself when it comes to dealing with thugs, and that ability comes in handy over the three seasons of this show. And Rosemary has just been fired from her job at the university so the two women join together to form their own gardening company, revamping old, dilapidated gardens and turning them into showplaces.
Their gardening talents are the backdrop to the sleuthing they inevitably do when by chance, they always find themselves as witnesses to or in the middle of one or two murders. Rosemary is fearless and insists they follow the clues, while Laura is a little more methodical. But together they always manage to get their man, or woman.
In the same vein as the “Father Brown” series, “Rosemary and Thyme” is sprinkled with humor and witty dialogue. Mix those with murder mysteries and you have the making of a fun British series.
Unfortunately they only produced three seasons of this delightful series, however, they are all available on Britbox, a streaming service filled with great British shows. The music in the show is by legendary musician John Williams, who spins his own version of “Scarborough Fair” for the opening sequence as well as bits of music throughout the episodes.
Each of the 22 episodes runs less than an hour and during that time the women manage to both solve crimes as well as create spectacular gardens. Who would have imagined two high-end gardeners would wind up in the middle of so many murders? But through it all, the two keep their heads and use their intelligence and creativity to solve the crimes.
Fans of the series have been clamoring for the return of the show, but it does not look like they will make any more. However, never say never. In the meantime, catch the 22 episodes on Britbox and enjoy the stories, music, and the characters of Rosemary Boxer and Laura Thyme.