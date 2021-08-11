When an art lover discovered a painting that “spoke” to him, he decided to purchase it. The painting is called the “Salvator Mundi.” Once he had it in his possession, this story really took off. “The Lost Leonardo” looks at the history of the painting, and how and why it garners so much attention.
Having purchased it for $1,175, learning that it “might” be a Leonardo da Vinci original was an amazing discovery. But is it a Leonardo? Maybe a student of da Vinci painted it. Or even a student of a student. It’s a possibility. But most of those in the art world were convinced the “Salvator Mundi,” aka the Male Mona Lisa, is truly a Leonardo da Vinci.
Restoration was underway. The more that was revealed led many to think it was truly a da Vinci. But there were also skeptics.
Either way, when it made its way through the art world and finally went up for auction, a Saudi prince purchased the “Salvator Mundi” for $450 million. Yep, you read correctly. This painting sold for the highest price of any painting in history even though the authentication was uncertain.
That did not matter to the Saudi prince. He intended to use the painting to attract visitors to his country. The more media attention the painting received, the more valuable it was to him. Leonardo or not, this painting is still the highest priced painting to ever be sold, so that in itself commands attention.
This is an intriguing story and ultimately the truth behind the painting is irrelevant. The fact that it has caused so much commotion in the art world makes it a pertinent piece of art. Strange.
“The Lost Leonardo” opens in theaters Friday.