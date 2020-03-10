With all the stories about why Harry and Meghan are leaving their royal duties for a new life outside of England, the documentary “Vice Versa: Meghan Markle Escaping the Crown” -- premiering Tuesday on VICE TV -- puts much of their life into perspective. For those viewers not living in the U.K. it is an eye-opening look at how the couple has been treated in the British press.
The fact that Meghan is biracial was a contributing factor for many of the stories in the British media. And her outspoken way of living was also a source of contention for them. She came into the family and for Brits was supposed to be a breath of fresh air. Instead she was hounded for her life and lifestyle, and branded as “Duchess Difficult.”
Anyone joining “the firm” conforms to specific ways of living, and for Meghan that was a bit too much. She was criticized for not walking behind Harry, she was told what she could and could not say, and other rules that are part of the royal life were difficult for her to understand, let alone conform to.
Unfortunately, the media was not on her side. They could have helped her and given her a spotlight for modernizing the family, but they did not. And many people think it is because she is biracial.
There is much more to be told about this ongoing story of Harry and Meghan. One wonders whether Diana would be happy or sad with her youngest son abandoning his birthright.
This documentary is just one in a long line of documentaries dedicated to the couple who were supposed to change the world from within the royal family but decided to leave and have a different life away from the palace. This story is not going away. Harry and Meghan, as well as Andrew, are shining the brightest spotlight on the royal family and that light is not the most flattering.