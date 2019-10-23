Halloween is a time for spooky, but if you have kids, the spookiness typically needs to be on the tamer side.
There are quite a few family-friendly spooky films, and Frontier Communications compiled a list of each state’s favorite child-appropriate Halloween movies.
The report puts “The Nightmare Before Halloween” at the top of Utah’s list.
The report pulled Google search data from the past year on Halloween movies rated PG or below and selected the top 18 results. The company then ran search volume for each of the top 18 films for each state to determine which family-friendly Halloween movie was best in that state.
“The Nightmare Before Christmas” was the top movie in four other states besides Utah — Arizona, Missouri, Kentucky and Indiana.
If you are looking for other family-friendly films, these films were also the top in at least one state:
- “Ghostbusters”
- “Coco”
- “Scooby Doo”
- “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”
- “Beetlejuice”
- “Haunted Mansion”
- “Frankenweenie”
- “Harry Potter”
- “Hocus Pocus”
- “Hotel Transylvania”
- “Monster House”
- “Casper”
- “Coraline”
- “Halloween Town”