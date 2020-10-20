Iris Austin Ashby
1927 - 2020
Iris Austin Ashby, 93, of Highland, Utah, passed away, October 17, 2020, as the result of a long life well-lived. Iris was born to Howard Glenn and Genevieve Higginson Austin on August 11, 1927, at Holy Cross Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the wife of the late Grant Victor Ashby. Together they raised their family of six children: Ginger (Mark Weibell), Cary (Luanne), Ben (Melanie), Ned (Marilyn), Crystal and Darin (Alisa).
Iris grew up on a sheep ranch near Lyman, Wyoming, with her parents and four brothers, Glenn, Paul, Jim and Dean. She loved to regale her family with stories of "life out on the ranch". In 1945, she graduated from Lyman High School and took the bus to Provo, Utah, to attend Brigham Young University. She was a business major and worked hard to support herself while attending school.
While in Provo, she met her husband-to-be, Vic Ashby, a physical education major from Salt Lake City, Utah. They were married September 5, 1950, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Iris and Vic were devout members of the Church and raised their children to be the same.
Probably the greatest talent Iris had was the ability to sew. She and Vic were well-known in Utah Valley for their drapery business-Ashby Drapes. Iris also worked and taught classes at the Bernina stores in Provo and St. George. Iris could design and sew almost anything you could dream up. When she passed away at Highland Glen MBK Senior Living, almost every item of clothing in her closet was designed and crafted by Iris.
Her surviving family of six children and spouses, 32 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren will miss her quick, teasing wit and smile. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brothers Glenn and Paul.
Funeral services will be conducted by Walker Sanderson Mortuary, Orem, Utah.
Family and friends may call at a viewing on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:00 pm at Walker Sanderson Funeral Home, 646 East 800 North, Orem. Graveside Services will follow at 2pm at Orem City Cemetery. A live webcast of the service will be available online at www.walkersanderson.com where condolences may also be left.
Special thanks to the staff of Highland Glen MKB Senior Living and Hospice for Utah for their extra attention and care of Iris during her final years of life.