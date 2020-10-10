Roland Kendal Oldroyd
Roland Kendal Oldroyd of Springville, Utah passed away October 7th, 2020. Kendal began his adventurous life September 2nd, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Kendal's parents A. Roland and Faye Oldroyd moved to Springville in 1946 where they later purchased SOS Drug Store in 1956.
Kendal was a proud alumni of Springville High school and remained "Red Devil" all his life. A graduate of The University of Utah School of Pharmacy, and president of Sigma Nu, Kendal was also a life-long supporter of the Running Utes. On July 1, 1988 Kendal married Carole Bird Blanchard at the top of Bridal Veil Falls in Provo, Utah.
To say Kendal lived a rich life would be an understatement as vast as the ocean. Over the years Kendal has been: A Sailor and Sea Captain, a Mayor, a Pharmacist, a Business owner and Entrepreneur, an Adventurer, Equestrian, Ski Bum, Rotarian, Hunter & Outdoorsman, a Story-teller, Antiquarian and preserver of history. He was a Husband, Uncle, Step-father, Counsellor, Team-mate, Co-conspirator and Best Friend.
Kendal always had a love for old things and worked to preserve the rich history that was woven into his life. From the high seas and the Schooner Western Union to the high desert and his beloved Old Mill in Glenwood, Utah, Kendal always saw the value and beauty of past generations. Perhaps the best example of this was SOS Drugs, where Kendal and his father before him maintained the old Soda Fountain which was a hub of activity for many generations in Springville. Kendal was a generous man of the people and cared deeply for his community and those around him. Kendal was always there, ready to lend a word of encouragement or support and never backed down from life's adventure, especially when the going got tough.
Kendal is survived by his younger siblings: Karen Measom (Lee), Julie Huntington (Mack) and Rodney Oldroyd (Christine), his wife Carole Oldroyd and her children D. Mark Blanchard, Bryan R. Blanchard, Brenda B. Colvin and Dan J. Blanchard as well as 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
A viewing for friends and family will be held at Rotary Park in Hobble Creek Canyon on Sunday October 11th from 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Graveside service will be at the Springville Evergreen Cemetery, Monday October 12th at 11:00am. Please bring your own chairs, observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
Fare thee well Dear Kendal. May you have fair winds and following seas as you sail into the sunset.