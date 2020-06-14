As the virus drags on, many Americans are seizing the opportunities to get out and about in new and different ways. We have long wanted to visit some of the national parks within a few hours of home, but never quite gotten there. So, we packed our camping gear and headed toward one of the least visited parks in the country.
Capitol Reef is an ancient seabed reef. There are giant rock folds of limestone, built by sea creatures millennia ago. The park is desert, but in late May, it bloomed with a multitude of brilliant wildflowers.
We drove into the park to where the village of Fruita once stood. The trailhead for the Cohab Canyon hike started with a very steep set of switchbacks. Though our son Brian and two grandsons, Christopher and Michael scampered ahead, Jeff and I worried that we had bitten off more than we could chew.
But the steep grade quickly gave way to a relatively flat walk through a canyon sculpted into fantastic forms by wind and water. Arches, holes, caves, nooks and crannies seem crafted by a slightly drunk student of Dr. Seuss.
The walls of the canyon are layered in sedimentary colors, suggesting an era of volcanic activity, black and gray, a period of shallow salt-water seas, white and beige, and more layers striped with pink, red and orange sandstone, provided media for the wind to sculpt.
On the well-known and well-marked trail, we met only one other set of hikers, and only from a distance. There are certainly up sides of this pandemic.
We camped in National Forest Service campground called Oak Creek, about thirty miles from Capitol Reef. The fee is $12 per night. Once we left the National Park, we were quickly in pines and aspens. Our camp had a lovely little creek along one side, plus a tap with potable water, a fire ring and plenty of room for a couple of tents. A composting toilet about fifty yards away was as clean as that sort of facility can be.
Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument is just down the road about 35 miles further. The scenery along the way will take your breath away, both for the cliff-on-both-sides roadways and the views.
We hiked to Calf Creek Falls. Considering the elevation is around 9,000 feet and there is sage brush, cedar and juniper in that region, the trail mostly follows a stream of cold water through a lush, green canyon. We passed interesting rock formations including a cliff decorated with petroglyphs and slow beaver ponds complete with lodges and dams. The trail was very busy that day.
The crashing sound of the falls beckoned us the last few hundred yards. There is a shady grove to rest and picnic in. The falls themselves are spectacular. A deep, clear pool tempts overheated hikers, but then betrays them with the bite of snow-melt-frigid water. We enjoyed the natural waterslide to one side of the fall, but the approach to the part appropriate for sliding was treacherously slippery.
Our grandson Michael’s favorite part was the lizard eating a caterpillar who was then eaten by a snake.
On our way back to camp, we stopped at the Anasazi Pueblo State Park along Utah state highway 12. The entrance fee is very low and they have some interesting artifacts and ruins. It’s not the same scale as Mesa Verde National Park in Colorado about 200 miles due east, but part of the same Fremont Culture of the Great Basin. There is not much known for sure about the Fremonts because they left no written language. Carbon dating suggests they lived for a millennium between 400 CE and 1300 CE.
Petroglyphs and pictographs seem to be common in that region. Petroglyph means art done with paint on rock and pictograph means it’s etched or carved into the stone. Most ancient cliff art seems to be done with a consistent style with a trapezoid body and heads adorned with feathers or horns. Scientists puzzle over whether ancient graffiti is intended to convey stories, or simply art.
Little is known for certain of the Fremont customs, religion or lifestyles. They were apparently both hunter/gatherers and farmers. Their settlements are built with permanent structures out of adobe or stone and mortar, near a reliable water source.
I’m getting the hang of social distancing, and I like it!
Only in America, God bless it.