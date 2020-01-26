Officials announced construction is underway for a five-story tower in American Fork for Salt Lake City real estate Woodbury Corp.
A company press release issued last week states the 155,000-square foot office building is located north of Interstate 15 between 500 East and Pleasant Grove Boulevard and is scheduled to be finished later this year.
"We believe that this property will serve as Silicon Slopes’ gateway to American Fork," said company president and CEO Randy Woodbury in a statement. "There’s a lot of activity in north Utah County, and this property has freeway exposure that’s unmatched."
Woodbury Corp. is a full-service real estate management and development organization headquartered in Salt Lake City, the release stated.
The company was founded in 1919 and owns more than 14 million square feet of retail, office, hotel, residential and industrial buildings in 15 different states.
The new building, called the Utah Valley Tower, will feature office space along with a lounge, gym, meeting rooms, locker rooms and gazebos with lunch seating, among other accommodations.
Currently, the tower is the only office building in a "qualified opportunity zone," an area that is reportedly designed to "help spur economic development and job creation" in the community.
"We are excited to have this beautiful facility in American Fork and welcome the innovative businesses that will fill its floors," said American Fork City Mayor Brad Frost in a statement. "It is energizing to see this investment in our community, our economy and our people."