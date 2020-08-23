The heat is on, and to combat heat stroke, the Red Cross offers these tips:
- Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
- Eat small meals, and eat more often.
- Avoid extreme temperature changes.
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing and avoid dark colors that absorb the sun’s rays.
- Slow down, stay indoors and avoid strenuous exercise during the hottest part of the day.
- Listen to local media updates for the latest weather reports and prepare accordingly.
- Never leave children or pets alone in enclosed vehicles.
- Postpone outdoor games and activities.
- Use a buddy system when working in excessive heat.
- Take frequent breaks if you must work outdoors.
- Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning and who may spend time alone or may be more susceptible to problems, such as the elderly.
- Check on your animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat.
Let’s not forget about pets.
Heat stroke is no joke for humans, and it’s no different for our four-legged loved ones.
“We have to remember pets go out in hot summer weather with a fur coat on,” said Rich Woodruff, Utah spokesperson for The American Red Cross. “Dogs also don’t really sweat, other than a little bit through their paws, and so they’re trying to exchange heat and panting just doesn’t work.”
Therefore, preventing heat stroke and dehydration is key.
“Keep plenty of water on hand, keep them hydrated, don’t keep them out too long. Certainly keep them indoors if you can in air conditioning, especially if your dog is typically outdoors,” Woodruff said.
Common breeds more at risk of heat stroke include Pug, Pekinese, bulldogs, Shih Tzu, Boston Terrier and Cavalier Charles Spaniels. However, no dog is immune to heat stroke.
The Red Cross recommends these summer safety tips:
- Never leave an animal in a parked vehicle if the outside temperature is over 65 degrees. Because of the “Greenhouse Effect,” temperatures can soar to dangerous levels very quickly.
- Be aware of sensitive paw pads that can burn on hot asphalt where temperatures can easily reach 150 degrees. Walk your dog in the cooler hours or put doggie boots on them.
- Trim longer hair, but never shave your dog.
- Keep your pets hydrated all day.
Recognize the signs of overheating, which include excessive panting, difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, dry gums, refusal to eat, mild weakness, excessive thirst, lethargy, vomiting, seizures and unconsciousness.
If you think your pet is suffering from heat stroke, always call your vet.
Having an emergency kit is also a good idea, and be prepared to immediately cool your dog down if you think it’s too hot.
“Apply a cold pack to the groin area. A good test is if you take the dog’s temperature and if it’s 103 degrees or above that’s a real serious issue right there,” Woodruff said.
The American Red Cross also offers a Pet First Aid app that you can individualize for your own dog or cat. The app is free and available through any app store.
The Red Cross app “Emergency” can help keep you and your loved ones safe by putting vital information in your hands for more than 35 different severe weather and emergency alerts.
The Red Cross Swim App promotes water safety education and helps parents and caregivers of young people learning how to swim. The Red Cross First Aid App puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies at your fingertips. Download these apps for free by searching for “American Red Cross” in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.
Learn First Aid and CPR/AED skills so you can help save a life.
