Herd immunity means freedom from all these COVID-19 restrictions, right?
If enough people get infected, then any new outbreaks will “burn out” quickly and we can get back to normal life. Let’s just let people get infected and get this over with.
Technically, yes, that’s true, but we normally seek to reach herd immunity through vaccines, bypassing the difficult road of having that many people suffer through infection.
The vast majority of epidemiologists say the herd immunity through natural infection option isn’t viable. But why?
Let’s say that we decide on a herd immunity strategy in Utah. “Rip off the Band-Aid,” as they say. We will be careful, though, and only expose people who are 20-34 years old and healthy rather than letting people who are vulnerable get sick.
Here are some “back of napkin” calculations for how this could play out.
There are about 550,000 people ages 20-34 years old, which is about 27% of Utah’s population. A reasonable estimate of those susceptible to bad outcomes from COVID-19 because of diabetes, hypertension, obesity and other conditions is 20%.
If we don’t let them get exposed, we now have 440,000 people to work with. Let’s ignore the fact that many of these people are frontline workers, caretakers for children or older adults, or interact regularly with someone who does have a chronic condition. We’ll pretend we can magically contain it to those 440,000.
Based on COVID-19 cases so far in that age group without pre-existing conditions in Utah, using data from the Utah Department of Health as well as some estimates about recovery time from the Center for Disease Control, we would expect the following outcomes:
- Mild or moderate illness recovering within 2-3 weeks: 342,158.
- Mild or moderate illness taking longer than 2-3 weeks to recover: 85,684.
- Hospitalized, but don’t need intensive care: 11,000.
- Intensive care, but don’t die: 1,158.
- Deaths: 0, or very few (though with hospitals being overwhelmed, more deaths are likely).
Really? There would still be 11,000 people hospitalized? How can that be? I thought young and healthy people had no problem with COVID-19?
The answer is that most young and healthy people do have less severe illness and faster recovery times, but because we are dealing with such large numbers, a lot of people would still need high-level medical care.
This is not to mention the over 85,000 people that would be sick for weeks. We don’t know how many would have long-term heart, lung or kidney issues, but we do know that COVID-19 can cause lasting organ damage.
If we went down this path, just for the sake of argument, would we reach herd immunity? Probably not. Most herd immunity estimates for COVID-19 are between 43% and 60% of the population, but we’ve only just “infected” a little over 20%.
I did find one paper that said herd immunity could be that low, but it’s received a fair amount of criticism because that’s not even in the same ballpark as other respiratory viruses.
Again, for the sake of argument, could Utah’s hospitals handle that kind of load? There are about 4,640 hospital beds in Utah and somewhere between 500 and 600 ICU beds.
So, if no one else needed a hospital bed for other reasons, and we were able to stretch out the infections over a few months, then yes. But the truth is that in normal times hospital beds are about 50% full, although it varies a lot by location and time of year.
What do we do, then? Let all the children get infected? I’ve heard that suggestion. But what about all their parents? Teachers?
Even if children are much less likely to spread it than adults, about 30% of Utahns have a child under the age of 18 living with them, and many would be infected because they interact with their children so often in enclosed spaces.
In-home spread would, again, send a lot of people to the hospital.
These calculations I did have a lot of limitations. Herd immunity is different in rural areas than in cities; the percentage of people by age and chronic conditions varies neighborhood to neighborhood; hospital access isn’t the same across the state; and, of course, there’s no way to actually limit spread to young and healthy people. Yet the numbers are revealing.
The current masking, social distancing and school restrictions are a heavy burden. They are disruptive at every level of society and cause physical, emotional and economic distress. If we pursued herd immunity as a state, we would also come under extreme physical, emotional and economic distress.
Until there is a vaccine, our only reasonable (though terrible) option is to keep using social distancing and masks, as tired as we all are of them.