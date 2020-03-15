Question: How soon should I start my bean seeds so that I can transplant them in my garden?
Answer: There’s really no reason to rush into planting our warm season vegetables. The next few weeks are a good time to get our cool-season veggies into the garden, but warm-season vegetables need to wait until our soils warm up. Even if they didn’t get damaged by frost, warm-season transplants that are moved into the garden too soon will just sit and wait for better conditions before they will start growing, and some vegetable transplants can be damaged by cold temperatures that are a few degrees above freezing.
Beans are best planted directly in the garden from the middle of May through early June when the soil is warm and the weather is reliable. Beans’ roots are a little sensitive and can be intolerant of transplanting. In Utah County our growing season is long enough to provide a good harvest when beans are simply planted outdoors directly in the garden. The same is true for squash, pumpkins, cucumbers and melons.
If you feel you must start your beans (or other sensitive veggies) indoors and then transplant them, wait until early May, about two weeks before transplanting into the garden to start them, and then transplant them carefully as soon as their first true leaves have fully opened.
There is no need to start peas, squash or corn indoors either. They are best planted directly into the garden, unless you’re dealing with a difficult or unusual situation in your garden.
Q: I want to learn to graft fruit trees so that I can keep growing fruit from some special trees in my grandfather’s orchard. Will there be any grafting classes at Extension offices this year?
A: Fruit tree varieties can’t be reliably reproduced by planting seeds from the fruit of favorite trees, so we have to rely on grafting or bud-grafting to get new fruit trees of the same variety. It’s a skill that you can master with a little training and lots of practice.
There are several Utah State University Extension grafting workshops planned for this spring.
Come learn the basics of fruit tree grafting in this hands-on workshop! Grafting is the age-old practice of joining plants to specific root systems to get the desirable benefits of both parts.
Classes are $25 to $30 per participant. Participants will graft two apple trees using an omega grafting tool on dwarf or semi-dwarf rootstock that they will take home with them at the end of the class. Participants can select from over 36 heirloom and modern apple varieties supplied. To register for one of the grafting classes, go to the website listed below the class you are interested in attending. Additional rootstocks and scion wood may be available to purchase at the end of the class for an additional $5 fee.
- Thursday, April 16, 6 to 8 p.m. at Jordan Valley Water Conservation Garden, West Jordan. To register, go to Eventbrite.com.
- Friday, April 17, 2 to 4 p.m. Calls Nursery, Tremonton. To register, go to Eventbrite.com.
- Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. to noon, USU Extension Davis County-Kaysville. To register, go to Eventbrite.com.
- Wednesday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m., Ogden Botanical Gardens, Ogden. To register, go to Eventbrite.com.
- Thursday, April 23, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Anderson Seed, Logan. To register, go to tinyurl.com/spring-gardening-series-20.
- Saturday, April 25, 10 a.m. to noon, Freckle Farm Nursery, Logan. To register, go to tinyurl.com/spring-gardening-series-20.
For more information, call the USU Extension office in Box Elder County at (435) 695-2541 or email Mike Pace at mike.pace@uvu.edu.