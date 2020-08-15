When education rushed to online learning this spring, many assumed school would look like it always has, but from a distance.
In reality, due to factors like differences in home technology access, modified teaching processes and new delivery models, online classes were very different — a blend of live meetings, recorded resources and various communications tools.
School in 2020 continues to evolve, even as districts across Utah prepare to reopen with a mix of online, in-person and blended learning options for families.
Researchers at Brigham Young University’s McKay School of Education have observed these evolutions in education with teams of fellow researchers across the country.
Protect civil rights with solid plans
To guard both civil rights and the well-being of students, districts’ pandemic response plans must be “based on clear guidance from public health officials” rather than “stakeholders’ emotional and political pressures,” a team concluded, including Spencer Weiler, associate professor of educational leadership and foundations at BYU.
“Leaders should also limit actions that focus on specific individuals, thus mitigating the potential infringement of individual legal rights,” the researchers wrote.
Support students’ home, school communities
To maximize success, students need the organized, ongoing support of their home and school communities, even in online formats, found BYU instructional technology and psychology professors Charles Graham and Richard West, writing with doctoral student Kristian Spring and others.
Parents can work to build familiarity with students’ learning formats, the team wrote, and schools can creatively invite them to engage in that process.
Schools should also plan for the fact that “the level of required support can vary substantially based on characteristics of both the student and the course.”
Drive connection with non-live video
While live video, like Zoom, is the “face” of pandemic school and work, asynchronous video — think Marco Polo, Flipgrid, EdConnect and Voicethread — is a useful tool for teachers to solicit updates, hold discussions and evaluate student well-being, a team of researchers, including West, found.
Asynchronous video is easy to access and is a low-pressure format that invites even “shy” students to communicate, the researchers found.
“One student described that this was exactly what she needed at that moment — the ability to reach out, see each other, and support one another,” they wrote.
Turn to Twitter for tips
Some teachers have discovered what their students have long known: Twitter hashtags can sub in for the faculty lounge as a spot to share what’s working, build emotional connection and blow off steam, a research team, including BYU IP&T professor Royce Kimmons, found.
Posts hashtagged with #RemoteTeaching and #RemoteLearning — the team studied more than 10,000 of them posted in March and April — surged in popularity this year and also can be a great resource for families seeking help with home learning.
“Teaching is inherently emotional work, and this has been accentuated by the strain COVID-19 has placed on educators and students,” the authors wrote. “Sometimes what educators need most are spaces to support each other.”