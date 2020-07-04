Utah Lake, a large freshwater lake that sits within just a few miles of every Utah County resident, is used for fishing, boating and other recreational activities. But, many people in Utah County rarely visit. According to Sam Braegger, Outreach Coordinator for Utah Lake Commission, this could be because there are many myths about the lake that simply are not true.
Myth: Utah Lake is dirty and, well … disgustingMany people think this is true because of the physical appearance of the water, according to Braegger.
“The water at Utah Lake is murky, turbid and a slight shade of green,” he said. “When it appears dirty, usually after a wind storm, it is simply the soft soils or sediments from the bottom of the lake that have been re-suspended into the water column.”
The lake is actually shallow. According to utahlakecommision.org, the average depth is about 9 feet when the lake is full. Because of this, it doesn’t take much of a wind event to cause sediments to kick up. According to Braegger, the water at Utah Lake has been certified safe for recreation since the 1970s. This includes swimming, boating, fishing and other types of recreation. The Utah Division of Water Quality monitors water quality across the state, including Utah Lake.
Myth: Utah Lake is toxic and always has algaeAlgae blooms are not unique to Utah Lake. According to Braegger, 29 water bodies across the state had harmful algae blooms last year, including Deer Creek Reservoir, Jordanelle Reservoir, Strawberry Reservoir, Matt Warner Reservoir and others. Harmful algae blooms are caused by a sudden growth of cyanobacteria. These blooms have the potential to release toxins that can be harmful at high concentrations. However, in most cases, as fast as the blooms occur, they often dissipate just as quickly.
Braegger said that to avoid the health risks found during these occasional harmful algae blooms, lake users should make an effort to “know before they go.” Information can be found on the Utah Department of Health website, health.utah.gov. Work is being done to study blooms and to understand how they can be mitigated, according to Braegger. This summer, two marinas on Utah Lake – Lindon Marina and Lincoln Beach — are undergoing algae bloom treatments. Both marinas are expected to be completely clear of algae all summer.
Myth: Geneva Steel ruined Utah LakeWhile it is true that Geneva Steel had some negative impacts on the water quality of Utah Lake while it was in operation, those effects have long been remedied, according to Braegger. In the 1990s, Geneva Steel invested millions of dollars to revitalize the area around the lake and improve its water quality. “Today, water quality is monitored to prevent such a scenario from occurring again,” Braegger said. “The water at Utah Lake is safe for recreational use and aquatic life.”
Myth: There are too
many mosquitosBraegger said that many people complain about the mosquitos at Utah Lake. However, people are most often encountering midge flies, rather than mosquitos.
“Although they are present, the county mosquito abatement crews do a great job of keeping their populations low,” he said.
Midge flies love the wetland habitat around the Utah Lake shoreline.
“Although they may be annoying to us, midge flies do not bite or present a health risk like mosquitos can. Evening is when most midge flies are most prevalent,” Braegger said. “To avoid them, visiting the lake during day is best and once you get out on the open water there are far fewer midge flies.”
Myth: There is only one
access point to the lakeUtah Lake actually has 27 public access points. Of those 27 access points, only four have fees for entrance. Those four are public marinas; the fees charged cover the cost of the amenities provided, such as restrooms, electricity and pavilions. The other 23 access points have some amenities available as well.
There also are shoreline trails in Provo, Vineyard, Lehi and Saratoga Springs. To soak up some sun, Braegger recommends one of the sandy beaches found at American Fork Marina, Lindon Marina, Utah Lake State Park, Sandy Beach and soon at the Saratoga Springs Marina as well.
Braegger said that visitors to Utah Lake can paddle board, kayak, fish, birdwatch and engage in many other recreational activities. Many visitors to the lake comment on its remarkable beauty. For more information about Utah Lake, visit http://utahlakecommission.org/.