Easterseals-Goodwill of Northern Rocky Mountain is a nonprofit organization that provides specific services locally for individuals with disabilities of all ages.
In Utah, they provide services to infants and children through the Provo Early Intervention Program, adolescents and young adults through the through Youth Transitions Services, and older adults through Senior Employment Services.
The one I would like to address today is the “Expanding Options” program that “provides opportunities for youth and young adults to explore a variety of experiences that will guide future higher education, employment, and independent living decisions,” according to the brochure.
Easterseals-Goodwill has been contacted through the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation to provide Pre-Employment Transition Services for youth with disabilities ages of 14-22 years old. In a recent article on the Disability Navigator website, there is a strong necessity for thoughtful and planned transition to help us achieve the end result of “educated employees.”
“The objective of the Easterseals-Goodwill program is to assist transition age youth in preparing for future higher education and employment through individual coaching in life and work skills,” Crystal Emery of EGNRM explained. “The students will also be given the opportunity to practice their work skills in a volunteer on-the-job setting with a community partner. Depending on individual needs, the program will take 4 to 8 months to complete.”
Some of the skills taught in the “Expanding Options” program are interviewing, self-advocacy, accepting instructions and feedback, managing stress and anxiety at work and appropriate workplace communication, behavior and etiquette.
To qualify to participate in this program, individuals must be enrolled as a student, be between the age of 14 and 21, and have a documented disability by an individualized education plan, 504 or letter from a medical or psychological professional.
A virtual informational meeting will be held via Zoom on Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. For additional information about the program or to obtain the link, contact crystale@esgw.org.