A prominent peak along the southern Wasatch Front known as Big Baldy was likely formed by erosion of shale and other sedimentary rock that slid off of Mount Timpanogos, according to Brigham Young University researchers, who say the findings highlight the danger landslides pose to communities living along the Utah mountain range.
In a research paper published in the July edition of Rocky Mountain Geology, an academic journal put out by the University of Wyoming, BYU Structural Geology and Tectonics Professor Ron Harris and graduate student Eric Meyer called the Wasatch Range “a natural laboratory for recognizing how the interplay between tectonic and surficial processes shapes mountain front landscapes and contributes to geologic hazards.”
Based on “structural reconstruction of the slide block” and a mapping of historic geological features in the region, Harris and Meyer speculate that Big Baldy was formed during a landslide that occurred more than 550,000 years ago.
“We found it was an enormous landslide that came off the top of Timpanogos,” Harris said during an interview Friday. “Because the rocks that make up Baldy correlate with those rocks that are on the top of Timpanogos, and even above the top of Timpanogos. So some of the rocks that are in the Baldy landslide have actually been eroded off the top of Timpanogos.”
Harris said he became interested in studying the geologic history of Big Baldy because it “is such a prominent feature of Utah Valley,” adding that he used to live in the area beneath the mountain peak.
“It just sticks out right in front of Mount Timpanogos there,” the geologist said, “and is quite anomalous in that it’s sitting right in an area that usually is a depression.”
But Harris decided to move as he learned more about the formation of Big Baldy and realized another landslide could occur at some point in the future.
“When we found out that (Big Baldy was likely formed by a landslide) … and we started mapping the geological features around it, we realized that all of that area north of Orem and Lindon is built on the landslide, a lot of the parts that are in the foothills, is built on landslide deposits,” he said.
A series of mudslides in 2002 displaced 25 families in Santaquin and caused an estimated $5 million in damage. In 2005, a 375-foot-long, 150-foot-wide landslide forced four Cedar Hills families to permanently abandon their homes.
“Those (conditions for) landslides are still active, that’s the thing,” said Harris. “And you can see these very fresh cracks where essentially Baldy is starting to collapse towards Dry Creek on the south and down towards Battle Creek on the north.”
In the paper, Harris and Meyer argue that “these mass movement features should be closely monitored to determine if the Baldy slide is still active and poses a threat to nearby urban areas.”
“What are the possible consequences of these instabilities causing a Baldy-like landslide during the next large earthquake or extreme weather event along the Wasatch Front?,” the geologists wrote.
Harris said he wanted Utah County residents who live on the mountain edge to be aware of the dangers of landslides, dangers that can be exacerbated by wildfires and other natural disasters.
“There are these hazards,” he said. “The mountains are so steep that they are gravitationally unstable, and all it takes is a trigger and then parts of it could come off.”
The geologist added that, when the BYU trail was constructed, developers excavated the hillside. In doing so, they exposed several large boulders.
“Any time now, those could just go down right into the trail or into the neighborhood,” said Harris.
The research paper, titled “Discovery of the Baldy toreva near urban areas along the southern Wasatch Range, Utah,” can be accessed online at http://doi.org/10.24872/rmgjournal.55.1.55.