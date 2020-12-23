While 2020 has been a tough year for many cities, Orem seems to have weathered the storm better than most.
In a visit with Jamie Davidson, Orem’s city manager, Davidson said the city has been able to do things differently.
“COVID-19 is requiring us to look at how we function in the future,” Davidson said. “We did have 60 plus employees out either positive for or quarantined because of exposure and closed (the city building). On Nov. 30, we reopened. We are not experiencing the same level (of exposure).”
Davidson said he doesn’t know what work will look like in 2021. If it will be remote is yet to be seen. When it comes to the health of the city, Davidson said, “The health of the city remains good.”
Orem has actually had a small increase in sales tax revenues.
Along with the good news about Orem’s financial health, here are some of the top stories from Orem in 2020.
LDS Temple
For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which makes up about 84% of the city’s population, the groundbreaking of a new temple was, perhaps, the biggest story of the year.
“While some construction projects have been put on hold, others have begun to take shape,” Davidson said. “Like the LDS Temple. The church has proceeded in an expeditious way.”
It is expected the temple will be completed in 2023. It will service LDS members living in Orem and Vineyard.
Fitness center and library auditorium
One of the biggest, and what has felt like the longest, construction projects have been the new library auditorium and the Orem Fitness Center.
There have been a few delays due to the pandemic. Several products came from out of the state or country.
The auditorium was due to be completed during the summer, and a ribbon cutting was planned for late fall. All of that has been put on hold until people can gather and enjoy programs and productions once again.
The fitness center is nearing completion on its scheduled timeline and is expected to be open by March.
“I promise the citizens it will be worth the wait,” Davidson said. “There will be a different vibe I the fitness center.”
UTOPIA growth
With the number of people needing fiber optic networks to work or complete school work from home, the Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency has seen a dramatic increase in consumer needs.
“Development of UTOPIA fiber has been a blessing to the community,” Davidson said.
Orem will most likely see a complete buildout of the fiber infrastructure by the end of 2021. Davidson said the take rate is about 33% right now, but he believes that will continue to grow as the population has at-home internet needs.
“Our world cannot operate without internet,” Davidson added. “There is not a sector that doesn’t benefit from technology.”
Step Ladder program
For the past 2 years, the city — working with the police and fire departments — has developed a Step Ladder, or career ladder, program for officers to move upward financially and in a planned and directed career pattern that will allow for not only better pay raises but training, as well.
The program design was completed and implemented earlier this year. In 2020, Orem also hired Marc Sanderson as the new fire chief and Josh Adams as police chief. Both men have served in Orem before and know many of their associates.
According to Davidson, Mayor Richard Brunst and others, the morale has never been better with the new and familiar leaders and the step ladder program that is also designed to keep officers successful and on staff longer.
Master planning
Davidson noted the completion of neighborhood plans in 2020.
Five years ago, the city started a master plan of neighborhoods projects that took them to every area of the city, working with residents, to design how their neighborhoods will look in the future. This included the development of the State Street Master Plan, which divided State Street into specific districts, including a business, arts, city center, multi-family unit dwelling areas.
“We look forward to the execution part of building out amenities,” Davidson said. “We want residents to continue to feel a sense of ownership in their neighborhood.”
Davidson said city officials will hear from neighborhoods that won’t appreciate what the city is doing.
“The intent isn’t to undermine neighborhoods,” Davidson said. “We will continue to try to represent all citizens, and that’s difficult.”
Notables
Davidson said it’s hard to pick just a few things that have happened in Orem in 2020. From the upgrades to several parks have been upgraded, the beginnings and completions of major construction projects, and the announcement that Dillard’s is coming to University Place, there are more than a fair share of important stories.
The growth at Utah Valley University with the new pedestrian bridge crossing Interstate 15 from the westside intermodal hub to the eastside and the university, the construction of the business school and the completion of The Green on Campus Drive — a student housing project — have also been significant in 2020.
“I consider it a privilege to work for Orem and with the staff,” Davidson said.
From COVID-19 and the Range Fire that started at the Orem Firing Range and moved up north side of Provo Canyon this year to the myriad additional Christmas lights that adorn the city center this Christmas, Orem has seen a spectrum of ups and downs.
But, the city appears to have what it takes to continue to prosperously move forward into 2021 as it shakes off the dust of 2020.