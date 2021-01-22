Data from a recent Utah State University study in the Utah Women in Leadership Project shows Utah profoundly lacking when it comes to women in leadership roles in the government workplace.
The studies date shows that women hold only 29.1% of supervisory, managerial and executive leadership positions in municipal government in Utah.
In Orem, it is only 17.9%, and that has people like Keri Rugg, manager of Human Resources for the city, sit up and take notice.
Inclusivity is an important part of employee and city goals Rugg said, but up until now, there has been nothing to help women move forward in leadership.
“As a city, we noticed women can’t compete,” Rugg said.
For that reason, the city has developed Orem Women in Leadership Scholarship, according to Rugg. The scholarships will range for $500 to $5,000 and will pay for women to further their education up front.
Rugg said, most of the time, women would have to provide the finances for schooling then be reimbursed when classes are completed.
That means many women who would like to finish their education did not because they are concerned about taking money away from their family and focusing it on just them, Rugg said.
While women will be allowed to attend the school of their choice, Utah Valley University is partnering with the city. If employees decide to go to UVU, they will have their application fees waived, according to Rugg.
“A lot of women in the local environment put degrees on hold,” Rugg said. “My goal is to give 10 scholarships out within the next year.”
Rugg said she is very please with the Orem leadership team that has put their support behind the scholarship program.
“I’m not aware of any city that is offering the same thing we are,” Rugg said.
Women in the Orem offices have been informed of the new program, and applications for scholarships have been made available.
The data shared in the USU report emphasized that more deliberate strategies are needed to achieve gender diversity in Utah’s municipal governments.
The research shows that, “communities and organizations will increasingly thrive when men and women work together in more equal numbers in leadership roles.”
In fact, the study read, a lack of gender diversity and women in front-line and senior administrative positions at the local level may hinder organizations from reaching peak performance and limit innovation.