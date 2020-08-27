Authorities arrested a Springville man in Orem after he allegedly used false documents in an attempt to gain access to prescription medications.
Officers with the Orem Police Department responded to Wasatch Family Medicine after receiving reports of fraud Wednesday evening.
When officials arrived, they made contact with a man, later identified as 40-year-old Jeffrey Todd Roberts of Springville, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Witnesses told police Roberts had allegedly attempted to use an alias to gain access to Oxycodone by obtaining a prescription. Under the name Dylan Rupert, Roberts allegedly filled out a new patient form in ink and checked in online.
However, according to arrest documents, staff at the clinic recognized Roberts under a different alias he had reportedly used before, Sam Jepson. At that time, staff called authorities.
After officers arrived, Roberts allegedly gave police the personal information for his Dylan Rupert alias, but the name did not yield anything in the system.
Roberts allegedly told police it was because the information was for a California identification card. Authorities adjusted the parameters of the search and re-entered the information they were given, and still there was no return.
Authorities asked Roberts for his social security number, but Roberts — still reportedly acting as Dylan Rupert — told police he didn’t know it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers detained Roberts and began to read him his Miranda Rights in order to interview him, and at that time, he allegedly told authorities his real name and date of birth with his Utah driver’s license.
At the time of his arrest, Roberts was on probation for fraud charges out of the Fourth District Court of Provo, according to court documents.
On March 3, Roberts was sentenced to 77 days in jail and 24 months of probation after pleading guilty to three third-degree felony charges of forgery, which were all amended to class A misdemeanors.
The charges stem from an arrest in November after Roberts provided incorrect personal information to a medical facility in Provo with the intent to defraud the facility on Sept. 26 and Oct. 18.
Although the information given was knowingly false, according to arrest documents, Roberts signed documents indicating the information was correct. Authorities also discovered that Roberts gave incorrect personal information to another medical facility in Payson on Oct. 8.
Roberts was also charged with class B misdemeanor communications fraud out of the Springville Justice Court on June 18.
Roberts was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony identity fraud, third-degree felony forgery, third-degree felony retail theft, and class C misdemeanor giving false or misleading information.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.