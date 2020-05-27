A California couple is in custody after Orem police were called to a local Trader Joe’s on reports of suspected fraudulent activity.
When authorities arrived on scene, an employee advised officers that a man with an Arizona driver’s license, identified as 23-year-old Evan Marcell Ford of Los Angeles, had come into the store’s Orem location Saturday to buy eight $80 gift cards using five different credit cards, according to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrest.
On Tuesday afternoon, Ford reportedly returned to the Trader Joe’s location in an attempt to purchase several additional gift cards, but when a loss prevention officer made eye contact with the man, he fled from the store.
The employee reported that Ford ran through the parking lot before entering a blue Nissan Pathfinder with Pennsylvania plates. Ford then left the parking lot in the vehicle with a woman later identified as 29-year-old Carmen Javon Croff of Los Angeles, driving away from the scene at a high rate of speed, according to arrest documents.
Police also were advised that a sister location in Cottonwood Heights reported a similar incident, where a man and woman — suspected to be Ford and Croff — entered the location and paid for several $80 gift cards with various credit cards. While making the purchase, one of the credit cards showed as fraudulent during the transaction.
Authorities located the suspects’ blue Nissan Pathfinder in a Target parking lot located in Orem, making contact with Ford and Croff, who matched the descriptions given by employees at both Trader Joe’s locations, according to the probable cause affidavits.
Officers read Ford and Croff their Miranda rights, and both individuals agreed to speak with police.
Croff initially told police she was never at Trader Joe’s before allegedly admitting they had visited the location Tuesday but not Saturday, stating the couple never used a fraudulent card or purchased gift cards.
According to arrest documents, Croff allegedly told police the couple were coming from Las Vegas to Pocatello, Idaho, to visit Ford’s friends. She said they were traveling back to Las Vegas when they stopped at the Trader Joe’s in Orem for a snack.
Ford also initially denied being at the Trader Joe’s before police told him an employee had positively identified him as being present. He then allegedly told police they had stopped at the location to and from Idaho to get snacks.
While speaking with police, a Target loss prevention employee contacted police to report two individuals believed to be Ford and Croff had attempted to buy four $55 Target gift cards with four different credit cards, according to the probable cause statements.
While exiting the store, Croff allegedly pointed at a loss prevention employee and left the store quickly, heading toward the couple’s vehicle.
Authorities obtained search warrants for Ford, Croff and the vehicle.
During a search of Ford’s person, police discovered four different credit cards located in various pockets. According to arrest documents, the four credit cards were different from the five used at Trader Joe’s on Saturday.
Additional bent credit cards were left in his pockets and later disappeared. Police found the cards while searching Ford’s underwear. Officers retrieved the cards and discovered Ford’s driver’s license hidden in the same spot.
Nothing of evidentiary value was discovered on Croff’s person, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The couple’s cellphones were seized as evidence, and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Police located Croff’s purse on the floor of the front passenger seat, and inside the bag there were several forms of identification for Croff as well as a plastic bag containing a green leafy substance that police suspected to be marijuana.
Beside the purse was a small Sephora shopping bag containing several gift cards of various amounts to Sephora and Target, according to arrest documents.
A credit card writing device, blue zipper pouch with several gift cards of different amounts to Trader Joe’s and Sephora, and two iPads and another phone were also located inside the vehicle.
Ford was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony forgery, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing and devices, and class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice.
Police also took Croff into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony forgery, third-degree felony possession of forgery writing and devices, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
The arresting officer requested that both Ford and Croff be held without bail due to potential flight risk. The pair stated they were from Arizona but also gave home addresses listed in California. They are currently being held at the Utah County Jail.