Halloween 2020 appears to be haunted. Like many other holidays and celebrations that have been diminished or canceled this year, Halloween has felt the wrath of the bewitching COVID-19.
Even so, Orem has once again been placed in the top 25 U.S. cities for the best place to trick-or-treat in 2020 by SmartAsset.
The financial technology company analyzes data each year to find the best places in the United States to go trick-or-treating. Orem landed in at No. 1 in 2019 and No. 2 in 2018. This year it dropped to 25.
Factors in selecting the top cities included:
Single-family housing density.
Percentage of residents younger than age 15.
Median home value.
Violent crime rate.
Property crime rate.
Precipitation rate.
Average temperature.
The top nod this year went to Vacaville, California. In fact, the majority of the cities in the top 25 were from California.
According to records for the past several years, Orem has been in either first or second place exchanging each year with cities in Idaho. This year Nampa, Idaho, was in the top 25.
SmartAsset analyzed 210 cities across 10 metrics grouped into four categories: family friendliness, safety, weather and candy and costumes. They included metrics like internet connection and recent COVID-19 infection rates to account for the different ways Americans will celebrate the holiday this year.
While Halloween celebrations are anticipated to be scaled down this year, Americans are still expected to spend $8.05 billion on things like candy, costumes, decorations and greeting cards, according to SmartAsset.
Halloween dates back to the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest season and beginning of winter. Today it has evolved into a spooky-fun day — celebrated every year on Oct. 31 — filled with kid-friendly activities like dressing up in costumes, trick-or-treating and carving pumpkins, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
To top 2020’s unique Halloween celebration will be a full moon, known as the blue moon. The blue moon comes when there are two full moons in the same month. There has not been a blue moon on Halloween for 76 years.
These spooky anomalies are not stopping folks from celebrating. From socially distanced trunk-or-treats to the regular knocking on doors for handouts, expect children to be out on Saturday.
"Trick-or-treating is a tradition for many families,” said Steven Downs, Orem’s deputy city manager. “We appreciate guidance from the CDC suggesting safe ways to celebrate Halloween without trying to shut it down. We hope that families will be safe, but also enjoy an opportunity to connect with families and neighbors."
The State of Utah has published a set of safe ways for everyone to enjoy the Halloween experience.
For information visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/safe-halloween-recommendations/.