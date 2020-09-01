The Green on Campus Drive has opened two of its five buildings just in time for Fall Semester at Utah Valley University.
The highly anticipated project, co-developed by PEG Cos. and Woodbury Corp., is designed to meet the more sophisticated needs of modern-day college students.
“Our shared mission for The Green is to cultivate happiness for all of our residents. Whether that be by creating a fun and enjoyable resident lifestyle or developing a clean and comfortable academic atmosphere, we’re always striving to enhance the life of our residents and the community,” said Ellie Hansen, regional manager at Redstone Residential, the management company hired to oversee the operations of The Green.
The Green will be a huge benefit to generations of students attending UVU,” said Taylor Woodbury, chief operating officer at Woodbury Corporation. “There has never been housing like this developed solely for students, in this close of proximity to the university. We believe it will add tremendously to the campus and college experience.”
Once called the Palos Verdes project, The Green offers a variety of apartment styles, primarily but not completely for UVU students.
The complex features 1,600 beds and 1,363 parking stalls, most of which are in a six-story parking terrace.
The apartments range from large studio apartments for $1,099 a month to four-bed/four-bath units that range from $549 to $569 a month. There also are three-bedroom/three-bath, two-bedroom/two-bath, and four-bedroom/two-bath choices. Prices vary.
The Green broke ground on Feb. 12, 2019, with the promise of having a couple of buildings ready for 2020 Fall Semester. Another opens in November with the remaining buildings and a couple retail spaces expected to be completed by 2022.
“We did exactly what we said we would do,” Woodbury said.
The buildings are four-, five- and six-stories high and feature modernistic stylings with gray, dark teals, wood floor and marble counter tops and bright spots of lime green and orange.
Each unit, no matter the size, is fully furnished and has a flat-screen TV, high-speed internet and Wi-Fi, washer and dryer, dishwasher and more. Each room has a desk, bed, underbed deep drawers and chair. Bathrooms offer, tub and shower, and shower-only options.
While The Green is not an on-campus housing complex, an underground tunnel connects the complex to the Noorda Theater and campus.
Living arrangements are set by the owner. Apartments are either all-female or all-male renters and they cannot be older than 30. There are no pets, no smoking and no alcoholic beverages allowed in the rooms or on the complex grounds.
Apartments have quarterly cleaning inspections. According to Alex Madsen, with Redstone Management, “A lot of incoming freshmen are moving in here.”
Madsen noted there will be a sand volleyball court, one pool, three hot tubs, an exercise gym, individual and group study rooms, a games room that will include ping pong tables and soda machines.
To get to this point, developers had to jump over many hurdles, mostly placed before them by area residents.
“This has been a long journey, but we never gave up the vision,” said Astrid Tuminez, UVU president, at the groundbreaking. “This is a game changer. It will give a sense of belonging, a sense of pride and a sense of inclusion to tens of thousands of students down the road.”
In her comments about the development, Tuminez thanked former president Matthew Holland for having a vision for what this project could be.
“In the heat of the battle there’s been frustration,” Woodbury said at the groundbreaking. “But we are so proud of what we’re doing. Generations of students will benefit from this project.”
Woodbury is referring to the year of campaigning involving members of Let Orem Vote and the Southwest Orem Neighborhood Association, who sought to stop the project and garnered enough signatures for it to be a proposition on the November 2018 ballot.