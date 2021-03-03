There will be way more to do this summer at University Place in Orem than just shop. Come summer, kids and adults will be entertained at the new Rush Funplex.
This will be the third Rush Funplex in the state and will add to the entertainment opportunities already on the University Place Campus, according to Amanda Butterfield, spokeswoman for Woodbury Corporation, owners of University Place.
At just under 50,000 square feet, the funplex will be located next to the Kid’s Place play area, north of Zumiez.
According to the Woodbury Corporation, the Rush Funplex is one of the largest indoor fun centers in Utah. The family-friendly center offers activities such as bowling, electric go-carts, mini-golf, a climbing wall and more. Anticipated opening date is early summer of this year.
“We are pleased to bring such a highly entertaining offering, with local ownership, to University Place,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corporation. “The Rush Funplex will offer recreation for families with kids of all ages, and to the 74,000 students who are enrolled at the neighboring universities.”
The main entrance of Rush will be on the west side of the shopping center facing The Orchard, an outdoor green space that offers activities year-round. It’s estimated over 200,000 visitors participate in the free activities held at The Orchard every year, making this location for the entrance of Rush a natural extension for recreators, according to Woodbury.
"Our team is excited to bring high-quality family entertainment to Utah County residents. The Rush Funplex specializes in large indoor attractions to ensure that our patrons have access to year-round activities,” said Kenny Gertge, partner in The Rush Funplex. “Our Orem location will feature rock climbing, foam pit activities, laser tag, arcade games, bumper cars and more that the entire family will enjoy.”
Locally owned, The Rush Funplex has locations in Syracuse, Jordan Landing, and this will be the third location in Utah. For more information on The Rush Funplex, including activities, pricing and hours, please visit https://rushfunplex.com/.