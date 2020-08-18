The Utah County Attorney's Office charged a California man with felony attempted burglary after his arrest late last week.
Authorities responded to an Orem store in the early morning of Aug. 10 on reports of a theft.
When officers with the Orem Police Department arrived on scene, the reporting party told police a man had come into the store and taken three Budweiser beers and thrown brownies from a display onto the ground, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Before the man left, he allegedly looked at her and told her that if she said anything he could “bash her head in.” The woman advised authorities that he was wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, and had placed a raider’s blanket over his head.
Officials began searching the area around the store and located a man matching the reporting party’s description about 100 yards from the business. According to arrest documents, he was hiding near dumpsters when police made contact.
Using his California identification card, officers identified the man as 33-year-old Angel Tapia of Los Angeles, California.
Authorities continued to search the area around where they had found Tapia and allegedly discovered three Budweiser beers matching the ones that were reported stolen. The beers were still cold when police found them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Officers also reported smelling a strong odor of alcoholic beverages coming from Tapia’s mouth at the time of his arrest.
Tapia was taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony robbery and class C misdemeanor intoxication. He was also issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
On Friday, the Utah County Attorney’s Office filed a third-degree felony charge of attempted robbery against Tapia in relation to the Aug. 10 incident.
Tapia is expected to appear before Fourth District Judge Robert Lunnen on Aug. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing. He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,510 bail.