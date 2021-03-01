Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints over the past 200 years have found safety in white supremacy.
That is according to LaShawn C. Williams, associate professor of social work at Utah Valley University and co-founder of the Black LDS Legacy Committee and author of "Rational Faiths." Williams, speaking virtually, addressed the subject of "Latter-day Saints, White Supremacy, and Black Lives Matter" on Monday.
After showing a brief timeline of the history of Blacks in the LDS Church, Williams stated that the growth of the church didn’t happen in a vacuum. She explained the reasons members of the church associated, for safety, with white supremacy and why it is now time to put their "I'm not racist" statements out of words and into action.
Showing what systemic oppression looks like, she used the example of a returned missionary who felt oppression during his mission and that he now understands what the Blacks are going through.
Williams asked him, did you know when your mission would start, did you know when it would end? Then you see a beginning, a middle and an end. Blacks are in the middle there is no end that they can see.
“To get rid of systemic oppression requires empathy and to create an end,” Williams said.
Williams noted that until Brigham Young, some Blacks were ordained to the priesthood, sent on missions and treated like any other member of the church.
Williams noted, when speaking to the Utah State Legislature, Brigham Young said by “mama” Eve partaking of the fruit it made her a slave. “Papa” Adam said he’d eat the fruit and became a slave too.
“That was the first introduction to slavery,” Williams said of the church. It was Young that also called Utah to be a slave state.
“Slavery will continue on Earth until a people raise up and contend with it,” according to Williams.
She quoted from both the Bible and The Book of Mormon and what they teach about all men being equal in the sight of God.
After the church was established in 1830, Williams said the group started looking at who was like them, which were small minority Christian churches. They aligned with these other churches as being normal as any of them, for safety.
A conflict with a Black man being ordained to the priesthood and sent on a mission caused members to ask if they were doing the right thing, according to Williams.
Eventually, Black churches formed because they were not being accepted. The LDS Church continued to align with white Christian faiths.
“We chose safety and looked for what would keep us safe,” Williams said. “Safety aligns with white supremacy in the 1800s and 1900s.”
It wasn’t until Mitt Romney’s run for president that the church found itself on the wrong side of whiteness, according to Williams.
Williams says members like to use the scripture reference that “all are alike unto God.” It’s a statement of self-preservation.
“They say they are non-racist,” Williams said. “But don’t want their child to marry a Black.”
With example and truth needing to come from the top leadership of the church, the real rooting out of racism comes in the middle with bishops, stake presidents and local leadership, Williams said.
We can say we are not racists, that Black lives matter, but currently the church is not putting action behind it.
Williams asked, “How do we go from where we are, to where we have covenanted to be?”
“At this point does the LDS Church recognize the existence of brown and black skin, LGBTQ, women? Williams asked. “What does the church do to affirm them?”
Williams said she believes members are a step behind their leaders in this matter. If policy is to acknowledge, members don’t affirm. If it affirms, then the church must acknowledge.
Williams believes the LDS Church has a responsibility to Black Lives Matter.
“Black lives matter is an eternal truth,” Williams said, referring to the October talk by President Dallin Oaks, first counselor in the First Presidency of the church.
Williams also referred to the story of Captain Moroni in the Book of Mormon (Alma 6:5-21). He condemns the people for apathy.
Williams spoke for 90 minutes, taking questions from UVU students about the lecture.
She left them with these thoughts, “Choose to be LDS first, before you’re white.”
“We want to bring the world his truth, but we don’t know how to do it,” Williams said. “To be a godly person, you must be anti-racist.”
In referring to Peter’s denial of Christ, Williams added, “The cock-a-doddle-do moment is coming and you will see who we have denied.”
Williams concluded that Christ sacrificed himself for a collective. It’s time to start doing the work.