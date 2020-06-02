Provo police received several reports of graffiti around the city Tuesday morning.
Pedestrians and employees of the Esplin and Weight law firm discovered graffiti near the entrance and backside of the firm’s building early Tuesday morning, Provo City Police Department Sgt. Nisha King said.
The acronym “ACAB,” which stands for “All Cops Are B------s,” was scrawled across the brick walls several times with red spray paint.
Additionally, the acronym was discovered graffitied on the sidewalk outside an officer’s home.
Provo officials estimate the graffiti was left on the buildings late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. King said she traveled past the building when leaving the office yesterday evening, and the graffiti was not there.
A video taken Monday night around 7 p.m. also shows there was no graffiti on the building at that time.
The vandalism is not believed to be gang related, which she said is often the case with instances of graffiti.
Instead, King said, it is believed to be in connection with nationwide protests against perceived racial injustices within the legal system.
Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi and Provo City Police Chief Rich Ferguson released a joint statement Tuesday.
“In Provo City, we are committed to protecting the civil liberties of every citizen,” the statement read. “This is not conveniently-timed rhetoric, it is actually written in our Provo Police Department mission statement because they are not just words, they are our culture.”
Similar graffiti was left on the windows and sidewalk of the Salt Lake City Police Department offices as well as the Utah State Capitol building.
Dozens participated in the Utah County Against Police Brutality car caravan protest Saturday in Provo. The demonstrations are in support of justice for Bernardo Palacios and George Floyd.
While the protest in Provo remained peaceful, Salt Lake City is currently under a week-long curfew until June 8 after protesters flipped and burned multiple vehicles, including a Salt Lake City Police Department patrol car, looted local convenience stores and assaulted a police officer on Saturday.
Gov. Gary Herbert activated the Utah National Guard on Saturday to keep the peace and help enforce curfew, which Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall initially set from 8 p.m. on May 30 to 6 a.m. on June 1.
The Utah Countygraffiti was cleaned up by the end of the day Tuesday.