After 30 years, Seven Peaks Water Park is no more but that does not mean there won’t be a working water park on east Center Street in Provo.
On Wednesday, it was announced the park, now under new ownership, will be rebranded as Splash Summit Water Park. Residents should expect to see new signage go up in the next month or so.
The 17-acre water park will still feature 15 water slides, a 500,000 gallon wave pool and eateries. Among the other changes will be the water park’s logo, tagline and website URL, https://splashsummit.com.
The transaction gives renewed impetus to the water park’s plans for future growth and provides the company with the resources to make further improvements, according to Nick Strong, Splash Summit’s spokesman. "The management team is all local and has good water park experience."
Strong said last year was kind of a first phase with the massive upgrades, this year is phase two.
“In 2019, Seven Peaks refurbished the slides, added new features to the kiddie area, increased water temperature and made other much-needed improvements within the park,” Strong said. “These improvements have paved the way for an enhanced guest experience at this iconic water park and we will continue to improve guest experience in 2020 and beyond.”
Those upgrades include restaurant and dessert options and, by customer request, Strong said they are bringing pizza back to the park.
According to Strong, Splash Summit is committed to creating a safe and fun environment for Utah families. "We want it to be a good community experience."
Strong said the water park still intends to contribute to the community through its elementary school reading programs.
“The new identity builds upon the history of the park while it also opens doors to the future,” Strong said. "Splash Summit will focus on the water park and making it a heightened experience. We are now changing the small things."
Splash Summit Waterpark is slated to open Saturday, May 23, at 10 a.m. on Memorial Day weekend.
Splash Summit will offer the public the new Summit Season Pass for $39.99. It will no longer participate in the Pass of All Passes program. For more information on pricing, visit the Splash Summit website.
Strong said that any Pass of All Passes holders may call Splash Summit Waterpark before April 1, 2020 to receive an exclusive promotion on a new Summit Season Pass.
While excitement is building at the water park for the new branding and opening, the history of the water park has been a long bumpy road.
Victor and Suzanne Borcherds opened the Seven Peaks Waterpark 30 years ago. Since that time, it has gone through a handful of owners and financial setbacks.
In April of 2018, Parkprovo, LLC, which owned the Seven Peaks Water Park in Provo, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States Bankruptcy Court District of Utah. The park remained closed that summer.
Last year, a new management company, Blue Island Resort took over and the park and opened for the 2019 season. It tried to up its game with special entertainment venues including animal acts and more.
Blue Island put about $1 million worth of repairs and upgrades into the park, including: new boiler systems and water pumps. The slides were also upgraded and refinished.
Since then, the park was sold to a group of unnamed investors but the same management team has been retained to run the day-to-day operations.