The Ogden man arrested in July for allegedly brandishing a handgun during a Provo protest on police brutality made his first appearance before a Fourth District judge in Provo on Friday.
In the days following a June 29 protest, authorities arrested two men for allegedly brandishing or firing handguns while blocking traffic. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of one of the arrests, 29-year-old Bradley Glenn Walters of Ogden attended the protests while armed with a revolver handgun.
He was arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony rioting on July 2. Charges were filed four days later, on July 6. On July 17, an order to hold without bail was filed.
Walters had his first appearance in court Friday before Fourth District Judge James Brady. During the proceedings, Walters’ bail was set to $10,000, and he was promptly released after making bail.
The arrest stems from the June protests where officers with the Provo City Police Department received reports of shots fired in the area of Center Street and University Avenue.
As demonstrators protested in the intersection, which blocked traffic, a white SUV attempted to turn right onto Center Street. The white SUV made its way through the line of protesters and a confrontation ensued. During the encounter, a man reportedly brandished a firearm and fired rounds into the vehicle. That man was later identified as 33-year-old Jesse Keller Taggart of Salt Lake City.
However, when Taggart allegedly fired rounds into the vehicle, striking the driver of the white SUV, witnesses recorded Walters allegedly pulling out a revolver handgun in the middle of the intersection and pointing it at the driver of the vehicle, according to court documents.
The driver continued down the street, and Taggart allegedly chased after the SUV while firing a second round through the rear window. Walters also allegedly pursued the vehicle while continuing to point the revolver at the driver until the SUV was out of range.
The driver was admitted to the emergency room at Utah Valley Hospital with injuries consistent to a gunshot wound to the arm and shrapnel in his eye and stomach.
Later that night, Walters allegedly spoke with police, and authorities were able to identify the firearm as being in his possession.
Taggart was arrested under the suspicion of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, third-degree felony rioting, class A misdemeanor threat or use of a dangerous weapon in a fight, class B misdemeanor criminal mischief and class B misdemeanor discharge of a firearm upon a highway.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges for first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, second-degree felony aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, third-degree felony rioting and second-degree felony discharge of a firearm on July 6.
During a continued bail hearing on Aug. 4, Taggart’s bail was increased to $100,000. He was then ordered to report to the Utah County Jail on Aug.7 to post bail or turn himself in. He also was ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victim, to participate in any Utah County demonstrations, or to travel to Utah County other than to report to the jail.
On Aug. 7, Taggart was able to post bond and was released from custody. His initial appearance is currently scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m.