Dutch Bros Coffee recently announced that the drive-thru chain would be making its way into Utah County with a new location in Provo.
The new location is being constructed on University Avenue near Brigham Young University.
“We can’t wait to join the Provo community and share the Dutch luv (sic),” Matt Kilgore, operator of Dutch Bros Provo, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to meet our new neighbors and introduce them to our favorite drinks!”
The announcement of the new location in Provo comes after two locations opened in Salt Lake County in August and September. The company is also excited about the opening of two additional location in Salt Lake County on Friday.
The Oregon-based chain made the jump to Utah with its first location in St. George. Since the southern Utah opening, Dutch Bros has continued to blossom.
“This is super crazy for me,” said Rilynn Davis, regional public relations lead at Dutch Bros Coffee. “I grew up in Grants Pass, and then I went to Phoenix, Arizona, for the first time and people didn’t just know about Dutch Bros, but they were stoked on it. That’s really cool, and to bring that to Utah is super fun. We try to be really open to what that community needs from us, wants from us and what we can do for them. It may not look the same everywhere, and we’re totally cool with that.”
Dutch Bros expanded into two new states in 2020 — Utah and New Mexico — which brought their coffee and other drinks into nine states across the U.S. for the first time. Davis added there are plans for locations in two additional states in 2021.
Davis said the expansion is “wild,” adding that the company is excited to bring their culture to other areas around the United States. The company, she said, is also excited to be a part of another Utah city, especially one that has a reputation of being community oriented.
“That’s a huge part of why we’re coming to Provo and why we’re excited to be there,” Davis said.
With an expansive company menu as well as a growing secret menu, customers may have a hard time ordering at first, but Davis said the company’s “broistas” are eager to help people discover their favorite drinks.
“We’re just so excited to meet them and help them find their favorite Dutch Bros drink,” Davis said. “It’s cool because our options are unlimited and our secret menu is huge so helping people find out what they want to drink is a huge part of what we’re excited about.”