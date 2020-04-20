A Highland man was taken into custody Friday after police received reports of a man wandering a Target parking lot, opening car doors to speak to the vehicles' occupants.
American Fork police responded to a Target parking lot after receiving a report of a suspicious male attempting to enter vehicles, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Witnesses reported the man, later identified as 36-year-old Cody Wayne Greenland of Highland, had been approaching citizens asking to borrow phones and had opened a car door to speak to a woman in the parking lot.
One of the vehicles he opened the door to was leaving, according to the probable cause affidavit, and as the driver began to leave the area in his vehicle, Greenland allegedly began to yell. Police were also told that Greenland had reportedly been looking into vehicles in the parking lot.
Authorities made contact with Greenland in the Target parking lot using physical descriptions of the suspect given by witnesses. When officials attempted to detain him under suspicion of vehicle burglary, Greenland allegedly resisted, pulling away from officers as they made initial contact.
According to arrest documents, officers understood Greenland was a known drug user and had issues with resistance. As they continued to attempt to detain Greenland, he refused verbal commands and continued to resist. A police officer deployed his taser in an effort to subdue Greenland.
After Greenland was taken into custody, officers conducted a search of his person and discovered two utility knives, a blotter paper wrapped in aluminum foil, syringes, a broken glass pipe, and a bag with a white, crystal-like substance inside.
Officers tested the substance, and it tested positive for methamphetamine. The aluminum foil also determined the blotter paper wrapped in aluminum foil was consistent with LSD or acid, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Greenland was taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor interference with a peace officer.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $8,990 bail.