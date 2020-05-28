One of the five suspects involved in the assault of a missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Payson was arrested Wednesday after a district judge revoked his bond.
According to court documents, 19-year-old Sebastian Francis West of Payson was arrested on Feb. 13 after allegedly assaulting a black Panamanian missionary on Jan. 28.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against West and four others. The office also decided to classify the third-degree felony charge of aggravated assault as a hate crime and as being gang related, amending the charge to a first-degree felony.
“As Utah County Attorney, I express my appreciation to the Payson Police Department for their exemplary investigation into these despicable acts,” Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said in a previous statement. “My deepest sympathies extend to the victim in this case, which not only include the victim, but also to those in our country who may feel less safe because they belong to a minority. Everyone deserves to have an expectation of safety. I take my responsibility seriously to do my part to protect our society from these types of horrendous acts.”
West made his first appearance in court before Fourth District Court Judge James Brady on March 3, and Brady signed an Order for Determination of Competency on March 18, setting a competency hearing for May 5.
The day of the hearing came and went, and officials had still not received a competency evaluation. The Court set a bail hearing for seven days later.
On May 12, Brady signed a warrant, setting West’s bail at $25,000 for each charge, a total of $50,000, after he failed to appear for hearings and did not meet with the competency evaluator.
The warrant was revoked Wednesday after West was arrested and booked into the Utah County Jail.
West, 19-year-old Malachi Bay West, 19-year-old Nathan Thomas of Nephi, and two juveniles have been taken into custody and charged by the Utah County Attorney’s Office for their possible involvement in the assault of the missionary.
The two juvenile suspects, including a 17-year-old and 16-year-old, were booked into Slate Canyon Detention Center.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, the missionary was traveling with his companion to the home of a family they were teaching.
Before the missionaries arrived at the home, six individuals wearing dark hoodies, and a few with red bandannas covering their faces, approached the missionaries. The missionaries reported to police that one of the suspects wore a pair of brass knuckles with sharp spikes in each hand.
One of the individuals began yelling at the missionary, repeatedly calling him the “N-word” and demanding that he get out of their “hood,” according to the probable cause affidavit. The missionary also told police the individual began to mock his religion and threatened to “slit his mother’s throat.”
The suspects reportedly then began to attack the missionary, punching him in the head and face and kicking him in the torso after he was shoved to the ground. The missionary was able to free himself just before the suspects fled the area.
The missionary’s phone and prescription glasses, valued at around $1,000 together, were broken during the alleged assault.
“We are concerned about what happened to two of our missionaries serving in Payson, Utah, in January and are grateful they escaped serious harm,” a previous statement released by the church’s spokesman Daniel Woodruff said. “Mission leaders have worked to provide them the care and support they need. We appreciate the efforts of law enforcement as they investigate this incident.”
Sebastian Francis West is scheduled to appear before the Court on June 2 in Provo for a competency hearing.