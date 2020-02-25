Payson police announced they have arrested the remaining individuals potentially involved in an attack on a black missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January.
According to a press release by the Payson Police Department, after obtaining descriptions of the suspects, officials were able to develop a list of possible suspects, which led to the arrest of 20-year-old Sebastian Francis West and 19-year-old Malachi Bay West of Payson earlier this month.
Through the investigative process, Payson officials were able to identify and interview three additional individuals before determining that the individuals were directly involved in the assault.
During the interview process, two of the individuals admitted to being involved in the incident but claimed it was self-defense, according to the press release. The third individual was implicated by other information officials obtained.
Police placed all three individuals under arrest, two of whom are juveniles. According the press release, 19-year-old Nathan Thomas of Nephi was among the three arrested and was transported to Utah County Jail where he is currently in custody.
Thomas was initially arrested on suspicion of class A misdemeanor assault, third-degree felony criminal mischief, class B misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and class B misdemeanor consumption by a minor in measurable amounts.
The State of Utah filed one charge against Thomas on Monday in the Fourth District Court in Provo. Thomas has been formally charged with a third-degree felony count of assault for his alleged part in the Jan. 28 assault. The charge is enhanced by suspected gang activity and a hate crime classification.
According to the probable cause affidavit filed in support of each arrest, the victim — a black, “Panamian” missionary — was traveling with his companion to the home of a family who are investigators in the church. As the missionaries approached the home, six individuals wearing dark hoodies and some of the with red bandanas covering their faces made contact with the missionaries.
The victim reported that one of the individuals initiated the altercation by yelling at him, repeatedly calling him the “N-word” and telling him to get out of their “hood.” The missionary also told police the suspect mocked his religion and made threats to “slit his mother’s throat,” according to the probable cause statement.
One of the suspects wore a pair of brass knuckles with sharp spikes on the ends of them in each hand while allegedly making threatening gestures toward the missionary, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The suspects attacked the victim in concert, punching him in the head and face, kicking him in the torso and shoving him to the ground. The victim was able to free himself before the suspects fled the area.
All three adult suspects arrested in connection with the incident appeared before District Judge Derek Pullman on Tuesday morning to potentially waive their right to a preliminary hearing.
The two juvenile suspects were booked into Slate Canyon Detention Center. A 17-year-old individual was arrested on suspicion of criminal mischief and assault while a 16-year-old suspect was booked for aggravated assault, criminal mischief and obstruction of justice.
In a previous statement, Utah County Attorney David Leavitt said it is important to “remind the public that while allegations have been made and charges have been filed, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven otherwise.” Leavitt is prosecuting the case on behalf of the State of Utah.
The Payson Police Department has also requested the charges to include gang enhancement and a hate crime classification.