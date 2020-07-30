A Lindon man is in custody after police followed “homing beacons” planted in stolen scooters to locate and identify the alleged thief.
Officers with the Lindon Police Department responded to a local residence Tuesday after receiving reports of suspected possession of stolen property. The complainant told police he had GPS devices on electric scooters that had previously been stolen, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in support of the arrest.
The complainant advised police he had followed the GPS tracking device to the Lindon residence from Salt Lake.
The complainant told police he followed the GPS location to the property and activated a “homing beacon” in each of the scooters, causing them to make noise to report their location. The caller said it sounded like the scooters were in the backyard of the residence.
Authorities made contact with several individuals at the door, one of which was 31-year-old Steven Adam Hill of Lindon. Hill consented to a search of the property, which included the upstairs, the backyard and the garage.
During the search, police discovered a scooter in the garage that matched the description given to officials by the complainant, according to arrest documents.
When authorities noticed the scooters, they asked the complainant to trigger the beacon once again. Once the beacon was triggered, police heard two scooters in the bed of a pickup truck in the garage, which had been enclosed with a shell.
Hill allegedly told the police his father owned the truck while authorities used the product and owner applied numbers to verify ownership. All three scooters located in the garage were reportedly stolen.
According to the probable cause affidavit, officials spoke with Hill, who allegedly told them he had been at the residence all day and he had not been in Salt Lake, where the scooters had been stolen from.
Others in the home allegedly could not corroborate Hill’s accounts of the day, reportedly telling police he had not been home all day but that he had arrived home about 30 minutes before the complainant arrived.
While being interviewed by police, Hill allegedly texted his wife to “hide the other scooter,” according to arrest documents, as authorities conducted a consensual search of other common areas in the house, where they discovered another scooter. As police located the last scooter, the wife reportedly texted Hill “too late.”
Two of the four located scooters had missing GPS location devices that the owner had installed to recover the scooters in the event that they went missing.
Additionally, two of the scooters had been modified or “jail broken,” according to reports. The hardware had been bypassed to make the scooters functional at all times.
Each of the scooters had an estimated value of $800, totaling $3,200 in alleged stolen property as well as $500-$1,500 in damages.
Hill was taken into custody under the suspicion of third-degree felony theft, class A misdemeanor criminal mischief, class A misdemeanor obstruction of justice, and class A misdemeanor removal of a theft detection device.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $5,000 bail.
Hill has two open cases out of Salt Lake City courts, including second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and class B misdemeanor retail theft.