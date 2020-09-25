Three Utah County residents were arrested late Thursday night after county sheriff's deputies executed an eviction order for residents of a Cedar Hills home.
The eviction order was issued to 61-year-old Paul Kenneth Cromar and his wife, 57-year-old Barbara Ann Cromar of Cedar Hills, by the Fourth District Court of Utah.
The complaint alleged the couple had not filed federal income taxes from 1999 to 2005. In that time, the Internal Revenue Service, as well as the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals, found the Cromars allegedly owed more than $1 million in taxes.
The Cromars reportedly never filed an answer to the complaint lodged against them, instead opting to file several motions in the U.S. District Court and an appeal to the U.S. Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The filings challenged the subject matter jurisdiction and the government’s Constitutional authority to impose income taxes. The Cromars also alleged their rights to due process had been violated. The courts denied each of their motions.
The courts ordered the Cromars be evicted from their home in Cedar Hills, that the home be sold and the locks changed. The U.S. Marshals Office evicted the couple from the home in 2019, according to arrest documents; however, the Cromars reportedly reentered the home, illegally, and continued to live there.
It wasn’t until the Cromars allegedly violated Utah law that the latest eviction order was drafted and signed by a Fourth District Court Judge, which included charges that stemmed from the couple’s illegal entry of their former home.
Paul Kenneth Cromer was arrested under suspicion of second-degree felony burglary of a dwelling and third-degree felony wrongful appropriation. Barbara Ann Cromar was also taken into custody under suspicion of third-degree felony burglary and third-degree felony wrongful appropriation.
Paul Kenneth Cromer and Barbara Ann Cromar were released from the Utah County Jail on $15,020 and $5,000 bail, respectively
When deputies and detectives with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office descended on the Cedar Hills home Thursday, there was a large police presence that stemmed from a statement the Cromars allegedly made about not leaving the home.
Additionally, according to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the couple had “aligned themselves with people who support their effort to oppose lawful court orders to get their former home back.”
Their supporters also allegedly supported the Cromars in their alleged illegal occupation of the residence, and at least one supporter had voiced his willingness to “lay down his life” in defense of the home against the government.
The Cromars and their supporters were reportedly known to carry firearms, and at the time of the arrests, several of their supporters were at the home carrying rifles and handguns.
Upon serving the eviction order, authorities discovered the home had allegedly been fortified with sandbags and weapons, which were allegedly present in preparation to defeat the eviction order. The home, however, was secured without further incident.
While there were several armed supporters, many of whom were vocal about their support of the Cromars, all but one were compliant with direction from law enforcement, according to the press release. As authorities held security in and around the home, officials made contact with 36-year-old Tyson Neil Holyoak of Eagle Mountain, who was allegedly attempting to sneak into the residence.
Holyoak allegedly told police he was contacted by someone inside of the home and told to respond to the location. However, he reportedly said he knew access to the home was restricted when he attempted to enter.
Holyoak had reportedly parked two blocks from the home and walked through the yard of a neighboring home to climb over a fence and gain access to the Cromars’ former home.
Holyoak was arrested under the suspicion of class A misdemeanor criminal trespass and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer. He was released from the Utah County Jail on bail Friday morning.
The American Fork Police Department, Lone Peak Police Department and Pleasant Grove Police Department assisted in the arrests and execution of the eviction order.