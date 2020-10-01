BYU announced a new security department on Thursday, one that will operate separately from the university police department.
The new department will function like employees in private security companies, according to the announcement. Employees will have specialized training but will not have the authority to make arrests.
“The BYU Security Department will oversee on-campus security for buildings, such as the Museum of Art and the Harold B. Lee Library, as well as campus properties, such as the Motion Picture Studio and West Campus (former Provo High School),” the release read. “The department will also have responsibility for campus parking.”
Just a year ago, the BYU Police Department was facing decertification from the Utah Department of Public Safety after one of its officers shared classified law enforcement information with the Title IX Office, BYU Dean of Students Office, and the Honor Code Office.
That possible decertification is still lingering after the university appealed the decision.
The release also mentioned that BYU Police and officers will patrol campus while still being subject to GRAMA and other state and federal laws that apply to law-enforcement agencies.
The new security department will consist of 10 full-time employees that will oversee more than 300 student employees. The release mentioned that Notre Dame, another private institution, has a similar department.
Former BYU Police Chief Chris Autry will take on a new position that will have him overseeing both the police and security departments. The school will be looking for a new police chief to replace Autry.
“The new police and security structure will fully separate law enforcement functions from internal security functions to effectively protect our campus community and allow BYU Police to focus solely on law enforcement activities,” said Steve Hafen, BYU’s Aadministration vice president and CFO, in a release. “Chris Autry has the trust and respect of the law enforcement community and the public. He also has a deep understanding of BYU’s campus and its security needs. I’m excited for him to take on the responsibilities of this position.”