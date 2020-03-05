Utah Valley University’s new mental health clinic has found a home in the campus’s former presidential house.
“It feels like a place of growth and healing and (where) people can feel confident and comfortable receiving quality services,” said Todd Spencer, the clinic’s director.
The UVU Community Mental Health Clinic opened its doors earlier to both students and the community this semester as a way to provide training for the students in the university’s Master of Marriage and Family Therapy program.
“We are very much building the bridges we are working on in terms of the program is really brand new,” Spencer said.
Students therapists are supervised by faculty and provide individual therapy, couples therapy, family therapy and premarital therapy to students and the community.
The home has traditionally been used to house the university’s presidents and their families. The home was built after Kerry Romesburg was appointed president in 1988 and housed his family before going on to be the home for Matthew Holland and most recently Astrid Tuminez, who temporarily stayed in it before moving off-campus.
The home includes spaces for classrooms and sessions.
While the cohort of 24 students will do individual therapy — most offer for conditions such as anxiety, depression, bipolar and schizophrenia — they will also offer family therapy.
Spencer said the students can help with premarital therapy and with couples who want to go to therapy before making a decision about their relationship’s future.
“People think that the goal of marriage therapy is to keep relationships together,” Spencer said. “The reality is you want people to have the information they need to make decisions for themselves.”
Students are able to take what they’ve learned in class and apply it in a clinical session the same day, all while getting feedback on those sessions, which Spencer said is considered the gold standard for clinical training.
Undergraduate students will also have the opportunity to volunteer in the clinic.
With a shortage of therapists in the community, Spencer said the program and the clinic will help to meet needs. He said most mental health providers have a waitlist, which can range from one to two months for new patients to get an appointment. If someone calls a clinic and discovers it has a waitlist, Spencer said that could discourage the client from making another call.
The clinic will work separately from UVU’s student health services and hopes to help expand the support offered to students.
“We are sort of uniquely equipped to address some of the relational strains that some of our students are experiencing as a result of school,” Spencer said.
Although clinic staff cannot prescribe medication, Spencer said it can diagnose the majority of mental health conditions and can work in conjunction with a medical doctor or a psychiatrist.
The clinic can work with individuals experiencing suicide ideation, but is not a crisis clinic.
The clinic has the ability to complete 105 client hours a week, and has the opportunity to expand its hours.
Sessions cost $10 for students and $15 for non-students. Spencer said the clinic will not turn people away due to their financial situation.