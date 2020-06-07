It's been a year of unique challenges for junior high school counselors.
"It been really hard," American Fork Junior High School counselor LeeAnn Elzey said Friday. "It's been hard to not be with the kids during this pandemic. I really missed being here with the students."
Elzey's efforts have been of immense value to both the students and faculty at American Fork Junior High, according to principal Kirk Johnson.
"LeeAnn cares about students and cares about adults," Johnson said. "She is everything you would want a school counselor to be. She focuses on the academics, social and emotional wellness and she cares. If you have counselors who care, it makes all the difference in a school. She is a great representative for the state of Utah and for American Fork Junior High."
Elzey was recognized for her work by being named the 2020 Utah School Counselor of the Year by the Utah School Counselor's Association.
"It's quite an honor," Elzey said. "I've had so many very supportive people and mentors who have helped me learn about what it means to be a counselor who sees the big picture. Our school has a culture of doing what is best for kids. There is a lot of work that goes into that, into advocating for them through mental health needs, with those who have other challenges and all sorts of things. It's an honor to work with amazing educators and our parents and kids are awesome."
Michelle Glaittli, president of the Utah School Counselor Association and a counselor in Granite School District, said Elzey stood out because of how invested she is in her school.
"It was all of her caring and being so thoughtful that earned her the award," Glaittli said. "Junior high is a tough time, so that's when we need caring adults around students all the time. She really exhibits those caring qualities and is really supportive of students, letting them know it's going to be OK and she's going to be there for them every day."
As she looked back on the 2019-20 school year, Elzey said she remembered the scramble to get everything set to continue to take care of the students when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
"We had to do everything in a different way and it was going to take a lot to do it," Elzey said. "We had to register over 600 sixth-graders coming into seventh grade with no orientation. We had to teach them how to do it online. We did interviews. I had a couple kids who mentioned suicidal issues over email and we had to track them down. We had to have some pretty serious interventions. You just keep doing the best you can but it was hard. It's really hard to read kids over a screen and try to get a take on how you can help them. But it was a team effort."
She credited the counseling team at American Fork Junior High for its dedication and determination to accomplish all they needed to accomplish.
"It gave us an opportunity to look at things in a different way," Elzey said. "I think we saw ways to simplify so we might be able to be more effective. Meeting with my team every morning at 8 a.m. was a great experience. We wanted to keep making sure the team was OK, the faculty was OK and the kids were OK."
Johnson said he appreciated how Elzey encouraged the counseling department to look out for everyone at the school.
"LeeAnn is our counselor lead at our school, so she not only had to do her job but also lead counselors in a completely different setting," Johnson said. "Normally we have kids who are coming to school and it is easy to see. It's much different to find out who is struggling when everyone is off campus. She has also been very concerned also about the adults and wanted to be supportive of the teachers who were taking on brand-new responsibilities. She created several ways for us to be connected even though we weren't together. She was very concerned about everyone's well-being throughout the process."
Hillary Emmer, president-elect of the Utah School Counselor Association and a counselor at Copper Mountain Middle School, said the school counselor role has continued to evolve and is now recognized as an essential part of a school.
"A lot of times counselors are wearing different hats," Emmer said. "We are helping a teacher or teaching a lesson or working with the administration or planning a college or career fair. But especially with the social and emotional health of students, that's somewhere you really see that you need counselors. There are so many layers to what is going on and every kid's experience has been different. Having counselors like LeeAnn who know each kid's story makes a big difference."
Even without the unique challenges of a worldwide pandemic, the junior high years can be difficult because they represent a time of so much growth for the students.
But Elzey said that very aspect can make working with them as they go through seventh, eighth and ninth grades very rewarding as well.
"My team and I talk about how junior high is the best kept secret," Elzey said. "I don't think it is for everyone but for us it is little kids in growing bodies. When you understand that, it's a lot of fun to see that growth."