The Children’s Justice Center in Provo has served Utah County children and families for decades. Financial help is always an ongoing need.
On Thursday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints humanitarian arm, Latter-day Saint Charities, donated $300,000 to the center.
Sister Joy D. Jones, president of the Primary, a worldwide organization for LDS children, said in helping present the donation that she is often “restless with worry” for the most vulnerable, including women and children who are victims of abuse and violence.
On Jan. 22, Jones and Sister Jean B. Bingham, General Relief Society president, met with Elder Evan A. Schmutz of the Utah Area Presidency of the church and two leaders from the Children’s Justice Center and the Young Women’s Christian Association (YWCA). The church donated to both groups.
“I know this pandemic has been particularly challenging,” Jones told Rebecca Martell, director of the Utah County CJC, and Liz Owens, CEO of the YWCA. “I have had sleepless nights about those who are suffering in some way and don’t have a voice. My prayers are with you and with all those who seek after your services and your love and your care.”
The Children’s Justice Center
There are 26 Children’s Justice Centers throughout the state that serve children of sexual or physical abuse.
With the significant growth in Utah County, the CJC has seen the need to build another justice center in the county. A temporary location opened in June.
“The new facility doesn’t have that same homelike feel and environment that our Provo center does,” Martell told church leaders. “I’m thrilled to say that, thanks to this donation, our Friends Board has been able to purchase a home and renovations have already started. We will be able to relocate later this year into a beautiful, historic home in American Fork, Utah.”
The Provo location serves approximately 1,000 children each year. The new home will help an additional 350 children annually, according to the press release.
“I try to imagine that many children in one room,” Jones said. “My heart is deeply grateful for anything that would bring comfort to a child and their family and help them realize they are not alone, that there are so many people who care, and that it shouldn’t happen again, that they can be comforted to know they are safe and protected and can go forward and have productive lives and heal from this tremendous trauma.”
Martell added that she finds happiness in meeting people who have the same desire to help those who often can’t help themselves.
“The greatest joy for me in this job is getting to meet people like yourselves, people who care about the children and victims in our communities,” Martell said. “Thank you so much. We can’t do the work we do without the support of our community.”
YWCA
The YWCA is Utah’s longest-running service provider for women and children who suffer from domestic violence, according to Thursday’s press release.
Part of their services are helping with housing, immigration services, counseling and mental health support. The LDS Church donated $250,000 to their cause. Over the years, the church has supported the organization with commodities, Deseret Industries vouchers and cash donations, according to church information.
Schmutz and Bingham said it is important to see the individuals behind each small donation to Latter-day Saint Charities, according to the press release. They also expressed gratitude for members of the LDS Church who give small donations to help these and other groups.
“Your work is the work of God,” Schmutz told Martell and Owens. “We’re grateful to be a part of the group of people you work with in caring for the needy in our society.”
Jones added that the impact of simple offerings creates something wonderful.