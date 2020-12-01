Female leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joined the World Church Service organization to walk in solidarity against hunger in November.
Sister Sharon Eubank, of the Relief Society general presidency and president of Latter-day Saint Charities, along with other members of the general presidencies of the Relief Society and Primary, joined in the virtual walk to raise awareness for the hungry.
“I’m walking today in Mueller Park Canyon in solidarity with our friends at World Church Service who are asking people to walk for people who are hungry,” Eubank said.
Sister Reyna I. Aburto, of the Relief Society general presidency; Sister Joy D. Jones, Primary general president; and Sister Lisa L. Harkness, of the Primary general presidency, also participated in the virtual walk, according to a church statement released Tuesday.
Following the recent G20 Interfaith Forum in October, where Eubank spoke about acute food insecurity, Maurice Bloem, CEO of Church World Service, invited her to join him in a hunger awareness walk.
CWS held a CROP Hunger Walk in St. George on Nov. 14, however, the sisters were unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions in Utah, the church statement read.
Instead, they participated in virtual walks close to their Utah homes to show solidarity.
The CROP Project was first organized in 1947, when farmers were asked to donate food and seed crops to their hungry neighbors in post-World War II Europe and Asia.
CWS has partnered with LDSC to assist refugees and others in need since 2016.
“Maybe last year you partnered with Church World Service to buy a chicken or a goat that helps a family have a sustainable source of food,” Eubank said, referring to the "#LightTheWorld" giving machines.
“You can still 'Light the World,' and one of the things you can do is to walk in solidarity with people who are hungry, who often walk about nine miles a day to get food and water,” Eubank added.
These women’s auxiliary leaders are encouraging others to visit JustServe.org for projects that benefit food banks and other organizations that help fight hunger as well as other service needs in their communities.
More information on the virtual walks can be found at crophungerwalk.org.