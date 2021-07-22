NOTE: As issues with the COVID-19 virus continue to change, please contact individual churches for information on how they are handling worship services.
Episcopal Church
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church
Worship services are currently being held in person each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Please see our website for more information. All are welcome!
All upcoming Sunday worship services are at 11 a.m., in person and at St. Mary's Church:
Sunday -- Holy Eucharist.
Aug. 1 -- Holy Baptism.
Aug. 8 -- Morning Prayer.
Aug. 15 -- Holy Eucharist and potluck, held in the canyon at 11 a.m.
Aug. 22 -- Holy Eucharist.
Aug. 29 -- Morning Prayer.
St. Mary's is also excited to announce a rummage sale being held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7. The rummage sale (think yard/garage sale) is being held inside the church. Items contributed and held by members of St. Mary's Church. Come and find treasures.
Support groups are again meeting at St. Mary’s Church. See our website for days and times.
Please also see our website for mid-week activities and gatherings. Again, all are welcome!
See our website, www.stmarysprovo.org, for the latest information and updates.
(801) 373-3090
50 W. 200 North
Provo, Utah 84601
For pastoral needs, please email St. Mary’s at parishoffice@stmarysprovo.org.
Catholic Church
St. Peter’s Catholic Church
Saturday Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
Sunday Mass is at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. in English; 12:30 p.m. in Spanish
The church is located at 634 N. 600 East, American Fork. (801) 756-7771, stpeters6@yahoo.com.
Lutheran Church
Good News Lutheran
All worship services have been moved to online only. For more information, visit http://goodnewslehi.com.
The church is located at 3281 N. 1120 East, Suite 120, Lehi, just south of Renaissance Academy, off Timpanogos Highway.
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church
Service is at 9 a.m., Sunday school at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor Paul Carlson conducts services.
1591 S. State St., Suite A, Orem
St Mark’s is a Missouri Synod Congregation.
Spanish Fork Mission — Lutheran
Children and adult Bible study 3:15 p.m. every Sunday.
Worship Service at 4:30 p.m. every Sunday.
Anthony Masinelli, pastor
All are welcome to join and learn more about Jesus.
Angelus Theater, 165 N. Main St., Spanish Fork
Presbyterian Church
American Fork Presbyterian Church
Church service starts at 10 a.m.
Phone number is (385) 219-7096.
New email addresses:
Secretary: church@amforkpres.org.
Pastor Phil: pastor@amforkpres.org
Website: amforkpres.org.
75 N. 100 East, American Fork
Springville Community Presbyterian Church
Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. In-person and Zoom worship on Sunday (contact office for Zoom link).
Sunday: In-Person & Facebook Live.
New Interim Pastor: Satina Smith, Leader.
Scripture: John 6:1-21.
Message: "Scarcity and Abundance."
Aug. 1: In-Person & Facebook Live.
New Interim Pastor: Rev. Sandra Krantz, Leader.
Scripture: Psalm 51: 6-12 and Luke 10:25-37.
Message: "Can you say 'friend'?"
Office hours: Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pastor hours: Sunday, after worship to 2 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Address: (street) 245 S. 200 East, (mailing) P.O. Box 367, Springville, Utah 84663
Contact: (801) 489-4390, scpcoffice@gmail.com, springvillechurch.org, Facebook and GoogleMyBusiness.
United Church of Christ
Provo Community Congregational United Church of Christ
175 N. University Ave., Provo
Bible study at 9:30 a.m.
Sunday worship at 11 a.m.
Provo Interfaith Choir rehearsal, from 5-6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Independent Christian
Centerpoint Church
9:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays in person. You can also watch us live Sunday mornings on Facebook Live, or watch our recorded services via centerpointutah.org, or on YouTube.
The mission of our church is “To make Jesus the centerpoint of our lives, and make Jesus known from the centerpoint of Utah Valley.”
Located at 1550 Sandhill Road, Orem
Contact: staff@centerpointutah.org
Calvary Mountain View Church
Sunday services are held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Wednesday meetings begin at 7 p.m.
Our Address is: 340 E. State St., American Fork
(801) 756-1446
We also Live Stream every service on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/CalvaryMV/ and YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/user/CalvaryMV/featured.
Seventh-day Adventist
Provo SDA Church
255 S. 700 East, Provo
Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. Sabbath School — all ages
11 a.m. Worship Services.
Visit the website for Zoom meeting information.
Contact: http://provout.adventistchurch.org
Jehovah’s Witnesses
Jehovah’s Witnesses
"Powerful by Faith" -- Third of Six Installments
We warmly invite you to watch this year’s three-day convention presented by Jehovah’s Witnesses. On account of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s convention program is being presented online at jw.org. The program s available in 500+ languages. Sessions will be posted incrementally in July and August.
Today's Session: Why do Jehovah’s Witnesses keep on preaching?
Because of the pandemic, our meetings are held virtually. To learn how to connect to our meetings, email matthewmarsenich@rcmtool.org, or visit https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/meetings/.