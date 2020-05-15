Gov. Gary Herbert has declared May 2020 as Utah Resilience Month.
According to Herbert’s official declaration, “It is important to give Utah’s children hope, especially during this challenging year, by increasing their inner-strength in order to overcome adversity and believe in their ability to succeed.”
Resilient Utah is a statewide program in association with the nonprofit, Utah Family Partnership Network. The organization’s website is https://Resilient-Utah.org, according to Steve James, Resilient Utah founder.
During the month, Resilient Utah will provide parents with ways they can generate more resiliency in their families and honor schools for their outstanding efforts during the year to build resilience in their students.
Resilient Utah builds resilience in children by increasing inner-strength and developing social-emotional skills through original music materials and concerts, services and events that incorporate schools, home and community, according to James.
Musician David Osmond has been recognized as Resilient Utah Ambassador for 2020. During the month critical messages will be sent to Utah parents statewide; a tribute video will honor education heroes and a “Wash My Hands Challenge” will be introduced.
According to James, the challenge encourages the public to make their own fun videos utilizing the newly released song, “Resilient” written by James and arranged by Kurt Bestor.
“It’s a month-long celebration of recognizing our own resilience during these challenging times,” James said.
For information, visit https://Resilient-Utah.org.